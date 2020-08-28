Global Nano Therapy Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)

Global Nano Therapy Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.6% during a forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Nanotechnology is the manipulation of matter on an atomic, molecular, and supramolecular scale. Nanotherapy is a branch of Nano medicine that includes using nanoparticles to deliver a drug to a given target location in the body so as to treat the disease through a process called as targeting.

This report provides insights into the factors that are driving and restraining the global Nano Therapy market. Nanotherapy is also referred to as targeted therapy, which offers to transport the molecules to the affected cells to treat the disease without affecting other negative effects on the healthy cells. Nanoparticles allow for multiple functional groups to be added to the surface. Each of the functional groups contributes to the effectiveness of this method of therapy and deliver its components in a controlled way once it gets to the target cells/tissue. Nano therapy is considered as recent technology for some diseases, which are implemented with the help of submicron-sized molecular devices or nanoparticles. Nanoparticles can improve the drug accessibility in the body with strength, drag out the medication, and can upsurge the half-life of plasma and boost the drug specificity. These are the factors driving the growth of the Nano therapy market.

As compared to the conventional methods, this method has increased more popularity owing to its high accuracy when it comes to administering therapeutic formulations. The market is thriving, with around 250 Nano-medical products being verified or used for humans. Though, with Nano therapy, the carrier is protected from degradations, which allows it to reach given target cells in the body for a local reaction. Nano therapy is considerably used in the treatment of diseases like cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases. A recent study by the Journal of Diabetes and Metabolic diseases has stated that the incidence of MS ranged from 30.5 to 31.5% in China and 35.8 to 45.3% in India.

However, an absence of controlling standards in the examination of Nano therapy and high expenditure of treatment are several of the major factors that are restraining the growth of the Nano therapy market during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Nano Therapy Market Segment analysis

Based on Type, the Nanomaterial segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 20.8% during the forecast period. The nanomaterial is the materials with at least one exterior dimension in the size range of nearly 1 to 100 nanometers. The nanomaterial is intended for developing novel characteristics and has the potential to improve quality of life. The nanomaterial is generally used in cosmetics, healthcare, electronics, and other areas currently. Unceasing development and innovation in the field are impelling the growth of the global nanomaterials market. The amazing chemical and physical properties of materials at the nanometer scale allow novel applications. For instance, energy conservation and structural strength improvement to antimicrobial properties and self-cleaning surfaces. Nanotechnology is being increasingly efficient by spending mainly on R&D activities which are resulting in the development of current technologies and innovations with reference to the new materials.

Global Nano Therapy Market Regional analysis

North America region dominated the Nano therapy market with US$ XX Mn in 2019. The availability of technology, increasing healthcare spending, and government funding for research and development are some of the factors boosting the growth of the Nano therapy market in the region. Europe is expected to follow the Americas and bring in the second leading market share for Nano therapy throughout the forecast period. Europe is mainly driven by awareness and improvement in the nanotechnology sector.

Recent Developments

• In 08 May 2019- Cisplatin cis-(diammine) dichloridoplatinum (II) (CDDP) is the first platinum based complex approved by the food and drug administration (FDA) of the United States (US). Cisplatin is the first line chemotherapeutic agent used alone or combined with radiations or other anti-cancer agents for a broad range of cancers such as lung, head and neck.

• In May 2019- A new study conducted by scientists from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, have designed hybrid nanoparticles to treat cancer. These nanoparticles are made from gold and lipids. These nanoparticles respond to light and can be directed inside the body to release drugs to a targeted area, and are biocompatible, meaning they’re not toxic to a human body.

• In September 2019, researchers at Finland’s University of Helsinki, in partnership with the Åbo Akademi University and China’s Huazhong University of Science and Technology developed an anti-cancer nanomedicine useful for targeted cancer chemotherapy.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Nano Therapy Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Nano Therapy Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Nano Therapy Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Nano Therapy Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Nano Therapy Market

Global Nano Therapy Market, By Type

• Nanomaterial and Biological Device

• Nano Electronic Biosensor

• Molecular Nanotechnology

• Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillators

Global Nano Therapy Market, By Application

• Cardiovascular Disease

• Cancer Therapy

• Diabetes Treatment

• Rheumatoid Arthritis

Global Nano Therapy Market, By Regions

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Players operating the Global Nano Therapy Market

• Selecta Biosciences Inc.

• Cristal Therapeutics

• Sirnaomics Inc.

• Nanobiotix

• Luna

• CytImmune Science Inc.

• NanoBio Corporation

• Nanospectra Biosciences Inc.

• Nanoprobes Inc.

• NanoBioMagnetics.n.nu

• Smith and Nephew

• NanoMedia Solutions Inc.

• Nanosphere Inc.

• DIM

• Parvus Therapeutics

• Tarveda Therapeutics

