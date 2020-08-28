Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 1.65 Billion in 2018 at CAGR of XX % (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market is segmented by component, delivery mode, end user, and geography. Cloud-based Solutions is expected to register the highest growth in the forecast period. Cloud-based Solutions are less costly to install and maintain this will fuel the cloud-based solutions segment growth. An end-user segment is classified as manufacturers, distributes and healthcare providers. Healthcare providers sub-segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in the forecast period. Growing healthcare IT adoption, the increasing need for quality patient care, a prevalence of poor inventory management practices worldwide will result in increasing share of healthcare provider market. The market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

The emergence of cloud-based solutions is trending the overall Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management market. High costs related to the implementation and maintenance of healthcare supply chain management solutions may hamper market growth. North America is going to emerge as one of the higher growth regions in the forecast period followed by Europe and APAC. Increased consolidation of hospitals, regulatory requirements, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing patient burden in the US will fuel the Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market in the North America region.

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges for Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Marketing the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2018 to 2026 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the component, delivery mode, end user, and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and their key regions

Research Methodology:

Bloomberg, Hoovers, and Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market globally.

Key Players in the Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Are:

• Logitag Systems

• Ormed

• Jump Technologies

• Cerner

• JDA Software Group

• Manhattan Associates

• Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX)

• Infor

• Tecsys

• Mckesson

• SAP

• Oracle

Key Target Audience:

• Venture Capitalists, Private Equity Firms, And Startup Companies

• Healthcare software solution providers

• Healthcare IT service providers

• Healthcare medical device manufacturers

• Healthcare ERP solution providers

• Pharmaceutical companies

• Healthcare institutions/providers (hospitals, medical groups, physician practices, diagnostic centers, and outpatient clinics)

• Government Bodies And Healthcare Associations

The scope of the Report: Research report categorizes the Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market based on component, delivery mode, end user, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market, By Delivery Mode:

• Cloud-Based Solutions

• On-Premises Solutions

Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market, By Component:

• Software

• Hardware

Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market, By End User:

• Manufacturers

• Distributes

• Healthcare Providers

Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

