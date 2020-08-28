Global Preoperative Surgical Planning Software Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Preoperative Surgical Planning Software Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 127.9 Mn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period.



The preoperative surgical planning software market has evolved significantly in the past few years, on account of rapid development in the areas of orthopedic surgery and cloud computing technology. Furthermore, awareness of surgeons to streamline surgical interventions and increase the success rate of surgeries supplement the growth of the market. The rising incidences of orthopedic surgeries are the major factor responsible for the healthy growth of surgical preoperative planning software market. Beside that rise in incidences of fractures due to trauma cases will also drive the growth of this market. Increasing preference of orthopedic surgeon for the use of surgical preoperative planning software will also lead to significant growth of this market.

Advancement in technology has made the use of this software easy for surgeon and patients which will help in growth of this market. Demand in geriatric population and a rise in surgery volumes are the key factors that lift the growth of the market. In some regions, the unexploited potential of the emerging markets is expected to provide profitable opportunities for the key players involved in the preoperative surgical planning software industry. Growing awareness among the patient about the orthopedic diseases in the emerging countries will provide a huge opportunity for the growth of surgical preoperative planning software market. Cloud base mode of delivery will gain more traction during the forecast period due to its feature of easy accessibility.

At the same time, the less penetration of surgical preoperative planning software in underdeveloped economies will be limiting the growth of this market. On other hands, the lack of awareness in people about surgical preoperative planning software will also discourage the growth of this market. Also, the increase in the number of product recalls of preoperative surgical planning software hamper market growth.

The global preoperative surgical planning software market growth is analyzed based on application, the orthopedic surgery segment holds the largest share in the industry, on account of rising in orthopedic procedures, growing in focus on preoperative planning, an increase in the prevalence of global geriatric population.

The global preoperative surgical planning software market trends are analyzed over the geography vertical. Among the region, North America hold the largest market share, in 2017. It is expected to maintain its dominance in the preoperative surgical planning software market during the forecast period. On account of the fact that most global manufacturers of preoperative surgical planning software are active in North America, especially in the U.S.. Also, preoperative surgical planning software developing players such as Brainlab AG, Carestream Health, and others have their significant presence in this region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding the global preoperative surgical planning software market dynamics, structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the global preoperative surgical planning software market.

Scope of Global Preoperative Surgical Planning Software Market:

Global Preoperative Surgical Planning Software Market, By Type:

• Off-premise

• On-premise

Global Preoperative Surgical Planning Software Market, by Application:

• Orthopedic Surgery

o General Orthopedic Surgery

o Joint Replacement

o Fracture Management

o Deformity Correction

• Neurosurgery

• Dental & Orthodontics Application

• Others

Global Preoperative Surgical Planning Software Market, by End User:

• Hospitals

• Orthopedic Clinics

• Rehabilitation Centers

Global Preoperative Surgical Planning Software Market, By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operated in Market Include:

• AGFA Healthcare

• Stryker

• Biomet

• Brainlab

• Carestream

• Materialise

• mediCADHectec

• MERGE Healthcare

• Monteris Medical

• Nemote

• Nobel Biocare Services

• OrthoViewVET

• Pie Medical Imaging

• Renishaw

• Response Ortho

• Scopis

