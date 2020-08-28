Global Live Cell Encapsulation Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Live Cell Encapsulation market was valued US$ XX million in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 370 by 2026, at CAGR of XX %during forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report helps in understanding Global Live Cell Encapsulation Marketdynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and projecting the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, growth strategies, and regional presence. To understand the market dynamics and by region, the report has covered the PEST analysis by region and key economies across the globe, which are supposed to have an impact on market in forecast period. PORTER’s analysis, and SVOR analysis of the market as well as detailed SWOT analysis of key players has been done to analyze their strategies. The report will to address all questions of shareholders to prioritize the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Live Cell Encapsulation Market. The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Live Cell Encapsulation Market: Overview

Live cell encapsulation technique composed of enfolding biologically active material with in a polymeric semi permeable membrane that allows bidirectional diffusion of few biological molecules such as nutrients, oxygen and secretion or waste of biological material.Live cell encapsulation mainly used for cell transplantation, cell based therapeutic delivery, and continues and controlled drug delivery.

Global Live Cell Encapsulation Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growth of Live Cell Encapsulation market is highly driven by elements such as the developing technological advancements, increasing population of target patients, increasing awareness towards clinical role of encapsulated live cells to cure various chronic diseases, increasing private or public investment in live cell capsulation market to develop the products and increase research to achieve high clinical potency of cell encapsulation technologies. Moreover, encapsulation gives the long lasting activity and stability of the nutrient during handling and storage. These factors have capacity to expand application areas of Live Cell Encapsulation market

On the other hand restricted availability of high quality raw material and alternative clinical treatments is expected to suppress the growth of cell encapsulation market in near future.

Global Live Cell Encapsulation Market: Segmentation Analysis

On the basis of manufacturing technique, the live cell encapsulation market is segmented into Simple Dripping, Electrostatic Dripping, Coaxial Airflow, and Rotating Disk Atomization. The electrostatic dripping segment had largest market share in 2018 due to the methodological benefits such as simple process, product biocompatibility, and low particle size distribution. The electrostatic dripping segment is estimated to lead growth in the near future.

Based on the polymer type,the live cell encapsulation market is segmented into Alginate, HEMA-MMA, Chitosan, Silica and Cellulose sulfate. Alginate segment is estimated to reach significant growth during the forecast period, because of its high stability, uniform structure, high pore size distribution and high permeability.

On the basis of application, the live cell encapsulation market is segmented into Regenerative medicine, Drug delivery, Probiotics, Cell transplantation and Research. Drug delivery is expected to lead largest market share in forecast period owing to its ability to achieve higher concentration of drug at the direct site of infection.

Global Live Cell Encapsulation Market: Regional Analysis

North America held highest position in live cell encapsulated market in 2018 and is expected to lead in market share during forecast period, owing to increase in clinical research data about the potency of cell encapsulation technique and rise in adoption of cell encapsulation techniques by medical specialists. North America followed by Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (ROW). Asia pacific market is expected to grow high CAGR i.e. XX% in forecast period thanks to government initiatives to enhance health care and increasing investment in research and development.

In 2018, the Center for Managing Chronic Disease reported that, more than 50% population worldwide suffering from various form of chronic disorders at the University of Michigan. In 2018, about 400 million people lives with fastest growing clinical condition called diabetes and about 460 million people are suffering from various form of mental health problem or neurological disorder. Over the last 5 years, advancement in various cell-based therapies like live cell encapsulation driven by drug delivery and regenerative medicine, which claim to achieve potential to rich unmet necessity towards treatment of various chronic clinical conditions.

Scope of Global Live Cell Encapsulation Market

Global Live Cell Encapsulation Market, by Manufacturing type

• Simple Dripping

• Electrostatic Dripping

• Coaxial Airflow

• Rotating Disk Atomization

• Others

Global Live Cell Encapsulation Market, by Polymer type

• Alginate

• HEMA-MMA

• Chitosan

• Silica

• Cellulose sulfate

• PAN-PVC

Global Live Cell Encapsulation Market, by Application

• Regenerative medicine

• Drug delivery

• Probiotics

• Cell transplantation

• Research

Global Live Cell Encapsulation Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Live Cell Encapsulation Market

• BioTime, Inc. (US)

• Merck KGAA (Germany)

• Reed Pacific Pty Ltd. (Australia)

• Viacyte, Inc. (US)

• Neurotech Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US)

• Living Cell Technologies Ltd

• Balchem Corporation (US)

• Lycored (Israel)

• BÜCHI Labortechnik AG (Germany)

• Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (US)

• Encapsys, LLC (US)

• Evonik Industries (Germany)

• MiKroCaps (Slovenia)

• Blacktrace Holdings Ltd (UK)

• Sernova Corporation (Canada)

