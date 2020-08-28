Global RFID In Healthcare Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global RFID In Healthcare Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from the value of USD 1.27 Billion in 2018 at CAGR of XX % (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Radio frequency identification (RFID) is a wireless technology-based system which collects data from tags that are attached to an object. This is done using radio waves. The data is collected for several purposes like tracking of objects and their automatic identification.

The Segmentation of Global RFID In Healthcare Market is done by application, component, and geography. The leading sub-segment by the component are RFID Tags and RFID Readers and they are expected to be the forerunners in the forecast period. As the demand for advanced technology in healthcare is rising across the globe and also the prices for the RFID tags are declining continuously, there is a growing demand for RFID Tags as well as RFID Readers. Global RFID In Healthcare Market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Increasing application and therefore increasing demand for RFID in Healthcare market are trending the overall Global RFID In Healthcare Market. Also, the market is driven by factors such as price, capability, and size. However, security and privacy concerns, a lack of skilled professionals and a large amount of initial installation are the factors which restrain market growth.

By volume and value, North America is going to emerge as one of the higher growth regions in the forecast period followed by the Asia Pacific and Europe. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the largest rate in the forecast period. Moreover, the growing awareness towards healthcare in the countries of major economies such as India and China will further fuel the Global RFID In Healthcare Market in the healthcare sector.

Blood monitoring systems are anticipated to account for largest share of the global RFID in healthcare market between 2017 and 2024. This growth can be attributed to rising concern for inventory management of blood products over the forecast period.

By application, the largest segment of the Global RFID In Healthcare Market is estimated to be the Inventory management. It has the highest share in the total revenue of RFID. The market will hold arise as the loss incurred by the hospitals is the highest in terms of misplacement of surgical assets.

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges for Global RFID In Healthcare Market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2019 to 2026 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• RFID in Healthcare Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the application, component, and region to assist in strategic business planning

• Global RFID In Healthcare Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and their key regions

Years that have been considered for the study are as follows:

• Base Year – 2018

• Estimated Year – 2019

• Forecast Period – 2019 to 2026

For company profiles, 2018 has been considered as the base year. In cases, wherein information was unavailable for the base year, the years prior to it have been considered

Research Methodology:

The research methodology used in this report contains various secondary sources including directories such as Retail Wire, RFID Journal, newsletters and the whitepapers of the leading players in this market. Hoovers and Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights into RFID in Healthcare Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques and other comparative analysis can also be used to calculate the exact size of the RFID in Healthcare Market globally.

Key Players in the Global RFID In Healthcare Market Are:

• Dolphin RFID Pvt. Ltd.

• GAO RFID Inc.

• Stanley Innerspace

• Impinj, Inc.

• Radianse

• VIZBEE RFID Solutions

• WaveMark, Inc

• LogiTag Systems Ltd.

• ThingMagic, Inc.

• Awarepoint Corporation

• MetraTec GmbH

• STid Electronic Identification

• SMARTRAC N.V.

• Sonitor RTLS Technologies

• Intermec, Inc.

• Motorola Solutions, Inc.

• Invengo Information Technology Ltd. Co.

• Applied Wireless Identifications Group, Inc.

• Alien Technology Corporation

Key Target Audience:

• Pharmaceutical manufacturers

• Manufacturers of field devices such as sensors, controllers, actuators, relays, and valves

• End-users/enterprise-users

• Nursing homes

• Research institutes and organizations

• Government bodies, venture capitalists, and private equity firms

• Market research and consulting firms

• Enterprise data center professionals

The scope of the Report:

Research report categorizes RFID in Healthcare market based on application, component, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the RFID in Healthcare market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global RFID in Healthcare Market, By Application :

• Inventory Management

• Equipment Tracking

• People Identification and Tracking

• Medical Report, Samples and Blood Transfer Tracking

• Medicine Tracking

• Supply Chain

Global RFID in Healthcare Market, By Component :

• RFID Tags

• RFID Readers

• RFID Middleware

• RFID Printers

• RFID Cabinets

Global RFID in Healthcare Market, By Geography :

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• The Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Global RFID in Healthcare Market Request For View Sample Report Page : @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/3265

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com