Global Cardiology Information System Market – Industry Analysis and forecast (2019-2026)

Global Cardiology Information System Market was valued at USD XX billion in 2018 and is expected to reach at USD XX billion by 2026 at a CAGR of XX% during forecast period.



CVIS are computerized databases that utilized to track, manipulate, distribute and access patient data and reports.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Cardiology Information System Market Drivers and Restrains:

The Global Cardiology Information System Market is expected to exhibit a significant growth during forecast period due to, increasing pervasiveness of cardiovascular diseases, growing government initiative towards electronic health record system implementation and growing rate of medication errors. Moreover, better interoperability, increasing healthcare, growing cardiovascular diseases globally are further expected to boost the market.

However, factors, such as high device cost and the need for skilled professionals to handle devices is expected to hinder the global growth. Moreover, the reluctance to shift from traditional data storage tools to advanced techniques is augmenting the degree of restraints for the growth of this market.

Global Cardiology Information System Market Segment Analysis:

Based on mode of operation, web-based segment leads the global market in terms of size, owing to high rate of awareness, improved interoperability, reduced IT burden in hospitals and relatively less cost. Based on component, the market for service segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, due to up gradation of services for the complex software introduction and requirement for extensive training.

Global Cardiology Information System Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America dominated the global market in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period owing to the favorable government policies and the growing number of cardiovascular care institutes in the region. The North America is expected to reach value of USD 370.6 million by 2026 due to the presence of a well-established healthcare infrastructure, the surging prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and other conditions in the region.

Moreover, APAC market is also expected to show highest share during forecast period due to the presence of fast developing economies such as India and China, where healthcare infrastructure is rapidly improving. In addition, the huge cardiac patient population is projected to fuel the demand for cardiac healthcare services in the region, which in turn is expected to result in the mounting burden of patient data records; hence, stimulating additional growth of the CVIS market in the Asia Pacific region.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive assessment projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report helps in understanding Global Cardiology Information System Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and projecting the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, growth strategies, and regional presence. To understand the market dynamics and by region, the report has covered the PEST analysis by region and key economies across the globe, which are supposed to have an impact on market in forecast period. PORTER’s analysis, and SVOR analysis of the market as well as detailed SWOT analysis of key players has been done to analyze their strategies. The report will to address all questions of shareholders to prioritize the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Cardiology Information System Market.

Scope of Report:

Global Cardiology Information System Market Segmentation by System Type

• CVIS

• Cardiology PACS

Global Cardiology Information System Market Segmentation by Components

• Software

• Services

Global Cardiology Information System Market Segmentation by Mode of Operation

• Web-based

• Onsite

Global Cardiology Information System Market Segmentation by End User

• Catheterization

• ECG

• Holter

• ICD

• Electrocardiography

Global Cardiology Information System Market Segmentation by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Global Cardiology Information System Market Major Players

• Philips Healthcare (Netherlands)

• McKesson Corporation (U.S.)

• GE Healthcare (U.K)

• Siemens Healthcare (Germany)

• Merge Healthcare (U.S.)

• Lumedx (U.S.)

• Agfa Healthcare (Belgium)

• Fujifilm Medical Systems (Japan)

• Digisonics (U.S.),

• Cerner Corporation (U.S.)

• N.V.

• Cerner Corporation

• Lumedx Corporation

• Digisonics, Inc.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Cardiology Information System Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Cardiology Information System Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Cardiology Information System Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Cardiology Information System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Cardiology Information System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Cardiology Information System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Cardiology Information System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Cardiology Information System by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Cardiology Information System Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Cardiology Information System Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Cardiology Information System Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

