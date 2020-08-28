Global Vascular Access Device Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _

Global Vascular Access Device Market is expected to reach XX USD in the year 2026 from 4.16 USD in the year 2018 at CAGR XX % (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Vascular access means a direct administration or removal of blood or any other fluid nutrition. A vascular access device is made of silicon’s hollow and flexible tubes which are used for a diagnostic or therapeutic purpose such as blood transfer, drug admission, blood sampling, and central venous pressure reading. These are the device used to achieve homeostasis of holes after a cardiovascular procedure of endovascular surgery when a catheter is necessary to be installed. With rising number of diabetes, kidney failure, cancer, and other lifestyle implied diseases, the market size, and technical enhancements have grown exponentially for vascular access devices.

Global Vascular Access Device Market can be segmented by Application, end-user and region. in turn of end-user segment, hospitals segment is anticipated to dominate the Global Vascular Access Device Market during the forecast period, owing to the fact that a majority of vascular procedures are performed in hospital settings.

Global Vascular Access Device Market for drug administration segment is anticipated to account for the largest share of the market between 2017 and 2024. This can be attributed to rising usage of vascular access devices for drug administration for diseases.

Among geographical regions, North America is expected to dominate the overall Global Vascular Access Device Market by 2024. High prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in the U.S, increase in research and clinical trials for vascular access devices, and an increase in the number of cancer cases are the major contributing factors for the growth of the Global Vascular Access Device Market in this region.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive assessment projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report helps in understanding Global Vascular Access Device Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and projecting the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, growth strategies, and regional presence. To understand the market dynamics and by region, the report has covered the PEST analysis by region and key economies across the globe, which are supposed to have an impact on market in forecast period. PORTER’s analysis, and SVOR analysis of the market as well as detailed SWOT analysis of key players has been done to analyze their strategies. The report will to address all questions of shareholders to prioritize the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Vascular Access Device Market.

Global Vascular Access Device, By Devices Type:

The type of these devices is depending on the time course of the patient’s renal failure. For most of the cases, it depends on each individual’s vascular condition.

1. Peripheral (short)

• Catheter

• Less than 3 inches in size

• Inserted by a percutaneous puncher in a vein

• Atorarm vein

2. Peripheral (midline)

• Catheter

• 3 to 8 inches

• Inserted at 1.5 inches distance apart antecubital fossa

• Basilic vein

3. PICC (Peripherally inserted central catheter)

• Double or single veous central catheter

• Superior vena casa (SVC)

4. Tunneled central catheter

• Single, double or triple lumen device

• Surgically tunneled in a chest or abdominal area

5. Non-tunneled catheter

• Catheter mostly with multiple lumens

• Inserted percutaneously through

• Subclavian, jugular or femoral vein

6. Subcutaneous infusions

A. Intermediate

B. Continuous

• A specific device for s/c route

• Placed upper arm, upper back, chest wall, thigh or abdomen

Global Vascular Access Device, By Applications:

The use in general of any type of catheter is to collect or flow a large amount of blood from one lumen to go through dialysis circuit, any other medication or filtration and then back to other lumens. Although it’s less efficient than well-functioning graft different types of infusions can help a patient survive.

• Blood transfusion

• Drug administration

• Nutrition administration

• Testing purpose

Global Vascular Access Device Market, By End Users:

• Hospitals

• Surgical units

• Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgery Centers

• Diagnostic Centers

• Other end consumers

Global Vascular Access Device Market, By Geography:

• North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o México

o Rest of Latin America

• Europe

o Russia

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific (APAC)

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o South Korea

o ASEAN

o Rest of APAC

• The Middle East and Africa (MEA)

o GCC Countries

o Israel

o Rest of Middle-east

o Africa

o South Africa

o North Africa

o Central Africa

Global Vascular Access Devises Market Key Players:

• B.Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

• Baxter International

• Becton, Dickinson, and Company (U.S.)

• Braun Melsungen AG

• C. R. Bard, Inc. (U.S.)

• Cook Medical

• Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (U.S.)

• Fresenius Medical Care

• Medtronic plc

• NIPRO Medical Corporation (Japan)

• Siemens Healthineers

• Smiths Medical, Inc. (U.K.)

• Teleflex Incorporated (U.S.)

• Terumo Corporation (Japan)

• Vygon Ltd. (U.K.)

Key Highlights:

• Global Vascular Access Device Market research provides a detailed analysis of vascular access device and provides market forecast through CAGR (XX %) for the forecast period (2019-2026), considering 2018 as the base year.

• This report contains the assessment of potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains investment proposition matrix for Global Vascular Access Device Market.

• The market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product developers, regional players and strategy adopted by the leading players is made clear through this report.

• It profiles detail study of key players in the Global Vascular Access Device Market based on company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments, and strategies and future plans.

• Key companies covered as a part of this study include B.Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Baxter International, Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.A.), Braun Melsungen AG, C. R. Bard, Inc. (U.S.A.), Cook Medical, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (U.S.A.), Fresenius Medical Care, Medtronic plc, NIPRO Medical Corporation (Japan), Siemens Healthineers, Smiths Medical, Inc. (U.K.), Teleflex Incorporated (U.S.A.), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Vygon Ltd. (U.K.)

• Insights from this report would allow investor and the management authorities to make an informed decision regarding their future product launch, technology, market expansion, and marketing.

Years that have been considered for the study are as follows:

• Base Year – 2018

• Estimated Year – 2019

• Forecast Period – 2019 to 2026

