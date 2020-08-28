Global Feed Binder Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026)

Global Feed Binder Market was valued US$ 3.02Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 5.50Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.79 % during a forecast period.



Global Feed Binder Market, By GeographyFeed binders are used to bind the different feedelements together and keep a stabilized feed form. Feed binders improve feed quality, which helps to progress animal’s performance and health. Feed binders are used in changeable concentrations and quantities depending upon types.Feed binders are used to bind the different feed elements together and keep a stabilized feed form.

Increasing awareness for livestock food and health is one of the major key drivers the market growth. Rising demand for meat and implementation of organized farming is favoring the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, price fluctuations and unstable raw materials supply is limiting the feed binder market growth. Furthermore, strict regulations are expected to pose challenges to industry participants

The clay segment is projected to witness a high rate of CAGR during the forecast period. It offers feature such as low-cost requirements and less inclusion level per ton of feed are driving the demand for clay.

Feed binders harvest safe and nutritious products and prevent feed from decomposing. Feed binders are helping to feed easily consumable and water stable. Feed binders are providing benefits such as enhanced animal health performance and disease control coupled with better material handling characteristics. Binders bring the firmness to feed pellets, enhance the palatability of the feed, and are also provide enrich nutrition levels.

Poultry feeds is expected to hold significant growth in the feed binder market. The growth can be attributed to a rise in focusing to achieve feed conversion ratios in poultry feeds in developing countries such as India and China to developed countries. Japan and South Korea presented stable growth. The decay in courtyard production reinforced the growth of compound feed utilization among livestock key players.

The report provides a detailed overview of the Global feed binder market including regional information. Geographically, The Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the growth in the global feed binder market. Increasing farmers’ awareness regarding pelleted feed and government support are booming the feed binder market in this region. Rising meat consumption coupled with the convenience of resources and the availability of labor in developing countries such as China, India, and Japan is expected to driving feed binders market growth in the Asia Pacific. China is expected to becoming the lead consumer of feed binders owing to technological up gradation. The demand for profitable feed in poultry and swine industries in this region had improved the need for feed binders in order to maintain the structural integrity and nutritional composition of feed pellets.

Key profiled and analysed in the reports includes in the Global feed binder marketsuch as Jinan Tiantianxiang Co., Ltd. ,FMC Corporation ,Stillwater milling company ,Darling ingredients inc. ,Huzhimpexinternationall ltd ,Avebe U.A ,London letter File company ,NutriFeedCompany ,Panay Mineral Product Resources Corp. ,Dilly manufacturing company ,Juon presentation products ,Blue seal feeds ,E.I Du pont de Nemours And company ,Danisco A/S , Gelita AG , Polymerightinc , Kreamer feed , UniScopeInc , Sichuan Groupeve Co . Ltd, FuZhou Wonderful Biological Technology Co.ltd, VDS crostocean feeds, Prooft binders, VitaCheek Nutrition Ltd., DABOL BIO and Pestell group of companies.

The report gives the clear representation of current market scenario of global feed binder market, which includes projected market size in terms of value and volume, pestle analysis, porter’s analysis factors in the market.

The Scope of the Report for Global Feed Binder Market

Global Feed Binder Market, By Type

• Clay

• Gelatin

• Collagen

• Plant Gums & starches

• Molasses

• Lingo sulphonates

• Other

Global Feed Binder Market, By Livestock

• Poultry

• Ruminants

• Swine

• Other animals

Global Feed Binder Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players Operating in Global Feed Binder Market

• Jinan Tiantianxiang Co., Ltd.

• FMC Corporation

• Stillwater milling company

• Darling ingredients inc.

• Huzhimpexinternationall ltd

• Avebe U.A

• London letter File company

• NutriFeedCompany

• Panay Mineral Product Resources Corp.

• Dilly manufacturing company

• Juon presentation products

• Blue seal feeds

• E.I Du pont de Nemours And company

• Danisco A/S

• Gelita AG

• Polymerightinc

• Kreamer feed

• UniScopeInc

• Sichuan Groupeve Co. ltd

• FuZhou Wonderful Biological Technology Co.ltd

• VDS crostocean feeds

• Prooft binders

• VitaCheek Nutrition Ltd.

• DABOL BIO

• Pestell group of companies

Global Feed Binder Market Request For View Sample Report Page : @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/23002

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com