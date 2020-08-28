Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 1.70 Billion in 2018 at CAGR of XX % (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).



Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market is segmented by function, solution, end user, and geography. Type segment is classified as hardware systems and software solutions. Sequencing and target data analysis segment is spearheading the market. Expansive application of informatics solutions in targeted analysis and a large amount of data generated during the drug discovery process are the factors attributed to the growth of sequencing and target data analysis segment. Solution segment is classified as software and services. Software segment is expected to register the highest growth in the forecast period. Factors like fast and efficient management of data generated throughout the drug

discovery process using discovery informatics software solutions are driving the Software segment growth. The market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Increasing focus on drug discovery is trending the overall Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market. However, high costs associated with the setup of informatics software will restrain the market growth. APAC is going to emerge as one of the higher growth regions in the forecast period followed by North America and Europe. Availability of many qualified researchers and the low cost of human resources and manufacturing in rising economies like China and India will fuel the Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market in the APAC region.

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges for Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2018 to 2026 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the function, solution, end user, and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and their key regions

Research Methodology:

The research methodology used in Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market report contains various secondary sources including directories such as International Trade Administration (ITA), American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists (AAPS), NCBI, European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) and Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA). Bloomberg, Hoovers, and Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market globally.

Key Players in the Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market Are:

• Novo Informatics

• IO Informatics

• Openeye Scientific Software

• Collaborative Drug Discovery

• GVK Biosciences

• Certara

• Selvita

• Charles River Laboratories

• Dassault Systèmes

• Schrödinger

• Perkinelmer

• IBM

• Jubilant Life Sciences

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• Infosys

Key Target Audience:

• Research and Consulting Firms as well as Venture capitalists, private equity firms, and startup companies

• Research institutes

• Biotechnology companies

• Pharmaceutical companies

• Providers of drug discovery informatics solution

• Academic institutes

• Contract research organizations (CROs)

• Government Bodies

The scope of the Report:

Research report categorizes the Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market based on function, solution, end user, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market, By Solution:

• Services

• Software

Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market, By Function:

• Sequencing and Target Data Analysis

• Docking

• Molecular Modelling

• Libraries & Database Preparation

• Other Function (Screening and ADMET characterization)

Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market, By End User:

• Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

• Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

• Other End Users

Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market Request For View Sample Report Page : @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/3413

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com