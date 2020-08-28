Global Microarray Analysis Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)

Global Microarray Analysis Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.9% during a forecast period.

Product Definition

A microarray is defined as a laboratory tool used to detect the expression of thousands of genes at the same time. DNA microarrays are microscope slides that are printed with thousands of tiny spots in defined positions, with each spot containing a known DNA sequence or gene.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Dynamics

This report provides insights into the factors that are driving and restraining the global microarray market. The increasing funding from many governments and private companies in the field of genomics and proteomics research, which will help to boost the growth of the market. Similarly in developing modified medicine, the microarray is finding its application so the market is expected to thrust during the forecast period. In past years, microarray’s usage in dentistry was very limited, but now the future is changing with new technologies which are becomes affordable.

Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases such as Cancer

Microarray is one of the best recent development being used for cancer research, it provides support in pharmacological approach to treat several diseases containing oral lesions and helps to test the prevalence of a specific marker in tumors. More than 1.8 million new cancer cases are estimated to be diagnosed in 2020. About 606,520 Americans are predicted to die of cancer in 2020. According to Cancer Statistics, 2020 the overall decline was owing to decreasing death rates for the most common types of cancer such as lung, colorectal, breast, and prostate although lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer death and progress in falling colorectal, breast, and prostate cancers have slowed.

Rising application areas of Microarrays

The microarray technology is mostly used in genome mapping and sequencing applications. Though microarray technology is progressively being used in the broad areas such medical diagnosis and treatment of genetic diseases, drug discovery, biotechnological and other researches, pharmacogenomics and theranostics research, crime and security. In Medical diagnosis, it is used to study different inflammatory, and infectious diseases, cardiovascular, along with psychiatric disorders. Additionally, oligonucleotide microarray technology is used to examine exposure of toxic occupational biomarkers. This helps in classifying toxins into different categories based on the responses of the biomarkers and study the risk factors in the environment. Microarray has a projecting role in detecting “Biological Warfare Agents”. BWAs are microorganisms or toxins produced by them that are intentionally dispersed by terrorists to spread diseases in man and other organisms. SNP microarrays, which is a type of DNA microarray are used in forensic analysis for different purposes.

However, the high cost of diagnostics tests and the necessity of high tech instruments may hamper the growth of this market.

Global Microarray Analysis Market Segment analysis

Based on Type, the DNA microarrays segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. DNA microarrays are divided into two main types that contain oligonucleotide and spotted or complementary DNA (cDNA) microarrays. The cDNA microarray technique has low cost as compared to others. DNA Microarray segment dominated the microarray analysis market in case of revenue. DNA Microarray is used in the identification of various diseases like cancer or genetic diseases, also in the development of pharmaceutical products and more effective drugs for specific treatment strategies. DNA microarrays help in gene discovery, expression profiling, regulation, SNP discrimination, genetic disease screening, microbial detection, and typing, and observe variation among transcript levels of genes under different conditions.

Global Microarray Analysis Market Regional analysis

North America region dominated the microarray analysis market with US$ XX Mn in 2019. Advanced technology, high quality result oriented research, public awareness about personal health, and government initiatives are the factors contributing to the growth of the microarray market in North America. Incidence of gene associated diseases like Cancer, Alzheimer’s, surging institutional and government funding for genomic research along with existence of well-developed genetic research industry help to propel the growth of microarray analysis market.

Merges and Acquisitions

• In May 2019- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. the world leader in serving science, announced that it has acquired the Brammer Bio, a leader in viral vector manufacturing for gene and cell therapies.

• On March 13, 2020 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. the world leader in serving science, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for its diagnostic test that can be used immediately by CLIA high-complexity laboratories in the U.S. to detect nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and not for any other viruses or pathogens. The authorized test uses Applied Biosystems TaqPath Assay technology and is designed to provide patient results within four hours of a sample being received by a lab. The estimated time-to-result also includes time for sample preparation and instrument analysis.

• In 08 Sep, 2019- As Agilent Technologies, Inc. had announced complete acquisition of Biotek instruments. This acquisition upgrades the company’s place in the growing and huge immuno-oncology and immunotherapy areas.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Microarray Analysis Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Microarray Analysis Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Microarray Analysis Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Microarray Analysis Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Microarray Analysis Market

Global Microarray Analysis Market, By Product and Service

• Consumables

• Instruments

• Software and Services

Global Microarray Analysis Market, By Type

• DNA Microarrays

• Protein Microarrays

• Other Microarrays

Global Microarray Analysis Market, By Application

• Research Applications

• Drug Discovery

• Disease Diagnostics

• Other Applications

Global Microarray Analysis Market, By End User

• Research and Academic Institutes

• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

• Diagnostic Laboratories

• Other

Global Microarray Analysis Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Players operating the Global Microarray Analysis Market

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

• Agilent Technologies, Inc.

• Molecular Devices

• PerkinElmer Inc.

• Illumina, Inc.

• GE Healthcare

• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

• Affymetrix, Inc

• Sequenom, Inc.

• Roche NimbleGen

• Applied Microarrays

• Biom rieux SA

• Discerna

• Gyros AB

• Luminex Corporation

• NextGen Sciences

• PLC.

• ProteoGenix

