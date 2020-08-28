Global Life Science & Analytical Instruments Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)

Global Life Science & Analytical Instruments Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.9% during a forecast period.

Market Dynamics

The objective of this report is to understand the global Life Science & analytical instrument industry dynamics and identify the opportunities existing in the market. Rising shares on pharmaceutical research and development, developments in the analytical instrument, increasing food, environmental safety concerns and proteomics market, availability of investments on life science research, these factors provide huge growth opportunities for the market players. Upsurging number of biotechnology firms, progressing drug discovery, varying demographics, incidence of chronic conditions and growing aging population are fueling the growth of life science & analytical instrument market. On the conflicting, factors like elevated cost of instruments and accessibility of another technologies may hinder the growth of the life science and analytical instruments market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Food and Beverages Testing

As compared to conventional pharma, the food industry is good at the implementation of novel technologies to its supply chain. The food and beverage industry is developing as a significant market for analytical and quality testing technologies. In modern times, the quality of beverages has been a reason of concern which has led to upsurging demand for food testing instruments. The extensive demand for these types of instruments is developing from the government, academia, and self-governing testing labs which support the food industry to grow. Whereas there are many players present in the analytical instruments market, still the demand from the food testing sector has not been completely seen and this offers a novel opportunity for companies.

Global Life Science & Analytical Instruments Market Segment analysis

Based on Products, the spectroscopy segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.04% during the forecast period. Spectroscopy is an innovative analytical technology that is extensively useful in several industries like healthcare and manufacturing. It measures and determines the mass, structure, and composition of substance so that exact analysis can be drawn out. With the developments in technology and inventions in the healthcare sector, spectroscopy is the most driven segment. It is commonly used for measuring spectrum response of molecules interacting with several frequencies and energies. The technological advancements have raised the efficacy and provided better image quality. In pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies the spectroscopy is widely using, which impel the growth of the market.

Global Life Science & Analytical Instruments Market Regional analysis

North America region dominated the Life Science & Analytical Instruments Market with US$ XX Mn in 2019. The North America region witnesses a huge growth in drug discovery research, with a surging number of research studies, and the development of industrial sectors is leading position in the global life science & analytical instruments market. Moreover, the prompt step of advancements in technologies in the region provide the region and superiority over other regions. The United States supported by considerable funds in the life science & analytical instruments will lead the regional market in the upcoming years. For the moment, the Asia Pacific region is a quickly growing sector owing to growing clinical research and the upsurging support from the government to the growth of the market.

Recent Developments

• In October 2018, Abbott Informatics had announced the launch of their STARLIMS Solution CL 11.0, which is specially designed to serve in industries like re-Clinical, Clinical Research, Biorepository, Molecular, and Academic Research. For faster and simpler conversions they have HTML5 technology.

• In Jan 2019- Agilent Technologies Inc. of late had declared the launch of its new facility in Mumbai that is dedicated to develop end-to-end, integrated workflow solutions to support diversified end markets that contain food testing, biopharma and pharma.

• In March 2019, Thermo Fisher had announced its entry into the gene therapy manufacturing market with a $1.7 billion cash acquisition for Brammer Bio.

• In May 2019, Thermo Fisher partnered with MMJ International Holdings to manufacture drug products developed by MMJ for the treatment of Multiple Sclerosis and Huntington’s disease.

• In June, the business announced it would acquire mass spectrometry software provider, HighChem.

• I n March 2020, Thermo Fisher agreed to purchase Qiagen, a molecular diagnostics company, for US$10.1Bn.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Life Science & Analytical Instruments Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Life Science & Analytical Instruments Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Life Science & Analytical Instruments Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Life Science & Analytical Instruments Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Life Science & Analytical Instruments Market

Global Life Science & Analytical Instruments Market, By Products

• Centrifuges

• Chromatography

• Electrophoresis

• Flow Cytometer

• Microscopy

• Cell Counting Instruments

• PCR

• Spectroscopy

• Western Blotting

Global Life Science & Analytical Instruments Market, By Applications

• Research Applications

• Clinical and Diagnostic Applications

• Other Applications

Global Life Science & Analytical Instruments Market, By End-user

• Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

• Medical Schools and academic institutions

• Hospitals

• Research institutions

• Agriculture and food industry

• Others

Global Life Science & Analytical Instruments Market, By Regions

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Players Operating the Global Life Science & Analytical Instruments Market

• Merck KGaA

• Avista Pharma Solutions

• Shimadzu Corporation

• Dynalabs

• Paragon Bioservices Inc

• Bruker Corporation

• Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

• Waters Corporation

• HighChem

• PerkinElmer Inc.

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

• Danaher Corporation

• Dickinson and Company

• Agilent Technologies, Inc.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Becton

• Avance Biosciences

• Abbott

