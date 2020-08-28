Global Automotive Engine Mounts Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – By Engine Type, Fuel Type, Vehicle Type,Engine Mount and Region.

Global Automotive Engine Mounts Market is a mechanical automotive component whose basic function is to protect the engine against road shocks and vibrations, and inhibit these vibrations from transferring to the passenger area.

Encouraging macro-economic environment in developed and developing nations across the globe is expected to driveglobal automotive engine mounts market . An upsurge in vehicle production will in turn to increase demand for automotive engine mounts. Furthermore, high cost of raw material and technology can further limit the growth of the global automotive engine mounts market during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The automotive key players are focusing on light weighting and downsizing of under bonnet components is projected to create opportunities for research & development in automotive engine mounts for development of new products or damping materials.

Increasing efforts , which are taken by both original equipment manufacturerand governments of numerous nations across the globeare focusing to promote the development and usage of electric vehicles, which do not require the engine and engine mount for their operation. These factors can be limiting the growth in the global automotive engine mount market during the forecast period.The elastomeric mounts segment is expected to dominate the global automotive engine mount market during the forecast period.

The dominance position in the market can be attributed to the benefits , which are offered by the elastomeric mounts like low noise and vibration, enhanced service life of the engine, superior engine flexibility and high performance of engine over all other types of engine mounts.

Asia Pacific is expected to share significant growth in the global automotive engine mounts market during the forecast period. The developing nations in this region like China, India are projected to be key contributors to the growth of the automotive engine mounts market. Japan is estimated to witness moderate and steady growth during the forecast period, which is the automotive hub in this region. Furthermore, Europe is projected to be the second largest market for global automotive engine mounts. The market in the region is projected to remain a dynamic hotspot for research and development . The region is a base for key technology leaders for the automotive sector.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments by engine type, fuel type, vehicle type,engine mount andregion and, project the global automotive engine mounts market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global automotive engine mounts Market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

The Scope of the Report for Global Automotive Engine Mounts Market

Global Automotive Engine Mounts Market, ByEngine Type

• L4 Engine

• L6 Engine

• V6 Engine

• V8 Engine

Global Automotive Engine Mounts Market,By Fuel Type

• Gasoline

• Diesel

• Hybrid

• Natural Gas

Global Automotive Engine Mounts Market,By Vehicle Type

• Passenger Car

• Light Commercial Vehicle

• Heavy Commercial Vehicle

• Two-Wheeler

Global Automotive Engine Mounts Market,By Engine Mount

• Elastomer

• Hydraulic

• Electrohydraulic

Global Automotive Engine Mounts Market,By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players :

• Cummins Inc.

• Hyundai Motor Company

• Scania AB

• Fiat S.P.A

• Hutchinson SA

• Cooper-Standard

• Trelleborg AB

• Toyo Tire & Rubber Co. Ltd

• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd

• Mahle GmbH

• Sumitomo Riko Co. Ltd,

• Vibracoustic GmbH

• ZF Friedrichshafen AG

• Kurashikikako (Dalian) Co. Ltd

• BOGE Rubber & Plastics

• BWI Group

• Continental AG

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Automotive Engine Mounts Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Engine Mounts Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Automotive Engine Mounts Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automotive Engine Mounts Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Automotive Engine Mounts Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive Engine Mounts Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Automotive Engine Mounts Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Automotive Engine Mounts by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive Engine Mounts Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Engine Mounts Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Automotive Engine Mounts Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

