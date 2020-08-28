Thermal Management Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Material Type, Device, Application and By Region.

Thermal Management Market was valued at XX million in 2018, exhibiting a CAGR of XX % during 2018-2026

Thermal Management Market By Material TypeConvection cooling devices are extensively used in electronic circuits and printed circuit boards (PCB) which in turn is expected to drive the development of thermal management devices. These devices help in lowering the highest temperature of systems with natural and forced convection cooling technologies. Devices such as loop heat pipes, heat sinks, heat pumps and heat transmitters are used in providing effective cooling solutions in processors and computers. Considering all these factors, it is expected that the demand to keep the high efficiency of electronic devices will help in boosting the Thermal Management Market.

Thermal Management Market growth is mainly driven by increasing demand for self-governing, silent, and fuel-efficient engine cooling system. However, the growing demand for electric vehicles can restrain the development of engine cooling components such as radiators, oil coolers, and hydraulic motor & pumps.

North America is projected to hold a major share of Thermal Management Market by 2024, and it holds a great potential for the market in future as well because of large investment in healthcare applications, increasing use of electric and hybrid vehicles, and growing data centers across the region. The market in North America consists of US, and Canada that has also contributed to the overall Thermal Management Market growth.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Thermal Management Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Thermal Management Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Thermal Management Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Thermal Management Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Key players analysed in the Thermal Management Market:

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Aavid Thermalloy LLC

• Vertiv Co

• European Thermodynamics Ltd

• Master Bond Inc.

• Laird PLC

• Henkel AG & Company

• KGaA

• Delta Electronics, Inc.

• Advanced Cooling Technologies, Inc.

• Dau Thermal Solutions Inc.

• Amerasia International Technology Inc.

• Heatex Ab

• Lord Corporation

• Parker Chomerics

• PARKER HANNIFIN CORP

• Gentherm

• Autoneum Holding AG

• AllCell Technologies LLC.

• Thermacore, Inc.

• INHECO Industrial Heating & Cooling GmbH.

• GOUSHOU Technology Corp.

• Bergquist Company, Inc.

• Outlast Technologies LLC.

The scope of the Thermal Management Market:

Thermal Management Market By Material Type:

• Adhesive Material

• Non-adhesive Material

Thermal Management Market By Device:

• Conduction Cooling Devices

• Convection Cooling Devices

• Advanced Cooling Devices

• Hybrid Cooling Devices

Thermal Management Market By Application:

• Aerospace and Defense

• Automotive

• Servers and Data Centers

• Consumer Electronics

• Medical Equipment

Thermal Management Market By Region:

• North-America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East

• Asia Pacific

Major Table Thermal Management Market of Contents Report

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. Market description & Scope (2019-2026)

1.2. Objectives

1.2.1. Key Takeaways

1.2.2. Abbreviations & Acronyms

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Methods used for market forecasting

2.2. Data Sources

2.2.1. Paid Databases

2.2.2. Primary Sources

2.2.3. Secondary Sources

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1. Major Findings

3.1.1. Key Segment Trends

3.1.1.1. Material Type

3.1.1.2. Device

3.1.1.3. Application

3.1.2. Key Regional Trends

3.1.2.1. North America

3.1.2.2. Europe

3.1.2.3. Asia Pacific

3.1.2.4. Middle-East

3.1.2.5. Latin America

3.2. Key Companies and their Strategies

4. MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1. Liquid Nitrogen Concept & Definition

4.2. Segments Overview

4.2.1. By Material Type

4.2.1.1. Adhesive Material

4.2.1.2. Non-adhesive Material

4.2.2. By Device

4.2.2.1. Conduction Cooling Devices

4.2.2.2. Convection Cooling Devices

4.2.2.3. Advanced Cooling Devices

4.2.2.4. Hybrid Cooling Devices

4.2.3. By Application

4.2.3.1. Aerospace and Defense

4.2.3.2. Automotive

4.2.3.3. Servers and Data Centers

4.2.3.4. Consumer Electronics

4.2.3.5. Medical Equipment

4.3. Porter’s Analysis

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. Fragmentation

4.5.1. Key strategic Alliances of companies (inorganic & organic)

4.5.2. Company Market Share (Top 10 Players)

4.5.3. Comparative Analysis of Key players in Liquid Nitrogen

4.6. Key Trends in Global Thermal Management Market

