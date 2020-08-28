Global Surgical Mask Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Surgical Mask Market was valued US$ 57.01 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 98.57Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of around 6.27% during a forecast period.



Surgical mask market is driven by several factors like increase in elderly population, rise in adoption of surgical mask in the general population, and surge in occurrence of infectious and chronic diseases such as tuberculosis and asthma. Also, increase in the number of medical device manufacturing companies is also anticipated to supplement the growth of the surgical masks industry. On the other hand, concerns with respect to disposal of non-woven disposables along with rise in prominence of less offensive surgeries are the factors expected to restrain the growth of the surgical mask market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The surgical mask market is segmented by distribution channel, online stores are the fastest growing distributors of surgical masks, followed by hospitals and drug stores. Online delivery of surgical masks via e-commerce is projected to significantly drive the sales during the forecast period, due to convenience in providing the customers with bulk orders and ease of delivering the orders directly at the doorsteps. Online stores are followed by hospitals & clinics and drug stores in the supply of surgical mask to the consumer.

The reports cover key improvements in the surgical mask market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Several companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities observed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations.

Geographically, in developed countries such as the UK and the US, hospitals are taking safeguard for any cross-contamination that could occur with reusable mask. Governments in a few developed countries are boosting the use of disposable surgical products. According to the FDA, surgical masks are not intended to be used more than once. This can rise the adoption of disposable respiratory masks. Such government initiatives drive the adoption of disposable surgical Mask, in that way boosting market growth. Additionally, in 2017, India dominated the basic surgical mask segment, due to ease of convenience and low cost of surgical masks. Besides, surge in geriatric population, increase in health awareness, and raised adoption of surgical masks in the general population is also expected to boost the surgical mask market.

The report will help to decision maker and it analyzes factors disturbing surgical mask market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the prominent surgical mask market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global surgical mask market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global surgical mask market.

Scope of Global Surgical Mask Market

Global Surgical Mask Market, By Product

• Basic Surgical Mask

• Antifog Surgical Mask

• Fluid/splash surgical Mask

• N95 Mask

• Others

Global Surgical Mask Market, By Applications

• Prevent the spread of disease

• Dusty Environments

Global Surgical Mask Market, By Distribution Channel

• Hospitals & Clinic

• Drug Store

• Online Store

Global Surgical Mask Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Surgical Mask Market

• 3M Company

• Smith & Nephew

• Molnlycke Healthcare

• Medline Industries

• Halyard Healthcare

• Ansell Healthcare

• Halyard Health

• Honeywell International

• Johnson & Johnson

• Karl Storz

• Lac-Mac

• Sempermed

• DUKAL Corporation

• JMS

• C.R. Bard

