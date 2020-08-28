Global Cancer Biological Therapy Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)

Global Cancer Biological Therapy Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.8% during a forecast period.

Biological therapy is defined as the use of living organisms, substances derived from living organisms, or laboratory-produced versions of such substances to treat disease. Some biological therapies for cancer use vaccines or bacteria to stimulate the body’s immune system to act against cancer cells.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The Research Report gives a detailed account of the drivers and restraints in the cancer biological therapy market. The global cancer biological therapy market is major growth due to the increasing cancer survival rate, rising demand for progressive therapies, development of cancer healthcare services in developing countries, and changing lifestyle. Upsurging adverse effects related with conventional therapies, like reappearance of cancer and organ failure are prompting the growth of the market. Besides, cumulative numbers of clinical trials and novel approvals, along with, the vast investments emerged by the main market players are enhancing the growth of cancer biological therapy market. Surging burden of cancer in urban as well as emerging countries is key factor that will boost cancer biological therapy market growth. Cancer is one of the prominent causes of mortality and morbidity across the world. According to the World Health Organization in 2018, cancer accounted for around 18.1 million new cases global. Besides, quickly aged population susceptible to severe diseases will more boost business growth. Alterations in dietary habits containing tobacco and alcohol consumption will further upsurge the number of cancer cases thus impelling cancer biological therapy business growth. Growing healthcare expenditure along with government support for cancer therapies will accelerate the growth of cancer biological therapy market. World health organization (WHO) estimates that the number of new cancer cases to rise 70% during the coming two decades, primarily due to increasing consumption of tobacco and alcohol.

By modern laboratory techniques, scientists can produce BRMs in vast extents for use in the treatment of cancer and other diseases, like rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn’s disease. Biological therapy for cancer is used in the treatment of several types of cancer to prevent or slow tumor growth and to stop the spread of cancer.

However, high expenditure of cancer biological therapy confines the growth of market. Adverse effects associated with anti-cancer drugs together with high treatment costs may hamper cancer biological therapy industry growth throughout the upcoming years.

Below is a listing of new molecular entities and new therapeutic biological products approved by CDER during 2019-2020.

Based on Type, the monoclonal antibodies segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The capability of monoclonal antibodies for targeting specific proteins on the cell surface will upsurge its acceptance in cancer treatment. Besides, growing patient preference to advanced cancer biological therapy to avoid risks related to anti-cancer drug therapy will further boost segmental growth over the upcoming years. These are laboratory-produced antibodies that are considered to attack specific proteins expressed by abnormal cells. Instances of antibody medication embody rituximab that is employed to treat non-Hodgkin’s cancer, alemtuzumab (Campath) to treat chronic leucaemia (CLL), and ipilimumab (Yervoy) for pathologic process malignant melanoma.

The North American region has dominated the market with US$ XX Mn. U.S. cancer biological therapy market leads the North America region. High revenue can be credited to the growing incidence of cancer in the country. Changes in lifestyle like unhealthy dietary habits, alcohol and tobacco consumption will surge the number of cancer cases. Besides, awareness between individuals concerning effective cancer therapies and growing healthcare costs in the country will further propel the market growth.

India cancer biological therapy market is estimated to witness lucrative CAGR of XX% during the forecast period because of the uprising incidence of cancer in the country. The third highest numbers of new cancer cases between women are found in India, after China and the U.S.

On June 2, 2019- Roche announced positive further results of a pre-specified exploratory analysis from the Phase III IMpower150 study, which established that the combination of carboplatin and paclitaxel (chemotherapy) gave patients with chemotherapy-naïve, metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer, with baseline liver metastases an overall survival advantage compared with the combination of Avastin and chemotherapy in the intention-to-treat population. Safety for the Tecentriq, Avastin, and therapy combination appeared in step with the famous safety profiles of the individual medicines, and no novel safety signals were recognized with the mix.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Cancer Biological Therapy Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Cancer Biological Therapy Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and projects the Global Cancer Biological Therapy Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Cancer Biological Therapy Market make the report investor’s guide.

• Monoclonal Antibodies

• Vaccines

• Cancer Growth Blockers

• Blood Cell Growth Factors

• Cancer Growth Blocker

• Cytokines

• Gene Therapy

• Hospitals

• Diagnostic Laboratories

• Research & Academic Laboratories

• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• Merck & Co. Inc.

• Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

• Novartis AG

• Amgen Inc.

• Bristol-Myers Squibb

• Celgene

• Eli Lilly and Company

• EnGeneIC

• Pfizer

• Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

• Astellas

• Otsuka

• AstraZeneca

• Bayer

• GlaxoSmithKline

• AbbVie

• Seattle Genetics

• Sanofi

• Incyte

• Takeda Pharmaceuticals

• Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

