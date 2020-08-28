Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market : Industry Analysis & Forecast (2019-2024)

Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market is expected to increase from USD 17.26 Billion in 2018 to USD XXBillion in 2026 at a CAGR XX %.



infectious disease, also known as infectiology, is a medical specialty dealing with the diagnosis, control and treatment of infections. An infectious disease specialist’s practice may consist largely of managing nosocomial (hospital-acquired) infections, or it may be out-patient based. This growing demand for portable and accurate detection devices, high prevalence rate of infectious disease, increase in government funding are the main factors for the market enhancement. Infectious diseases are highly common in under-developed countries due to a lack of awareness for proper hygiene, an absence of good physician services, and minimal healthcare expenditures.

Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market

The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow rapidly in the forecast period owing to increase in the prevalence of infectious diseases, The increment in the expenditure in R&D, increased funding from various government and private organizations, and increasing demand for new diagnostic tests for the control of infectious diseases. The trend and advancement for personalized healthcare are on a continuous rise, bringing the molecular testing to the point of care to the patient’s home, doctor’s clinics and the hospital will be in continuous demand. China and India are projected to be the fastest growing markets in the Asia-Pacific region. Moreover, the increasing numbers of chronic infectious diseases with the presence of government initiatives aimed to promote early diagnosis are the factors expected to fuel regional progress.

The Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, application, end-user, and region. On the basis of products, the market is segmented into instruments and analyzers, consumables (assays and reagents), and software & services. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into traditional methods and molecular diagnostics. Based on application, the market is divided into Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS), tuberculosis (TB), Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoea (CT/NG), Human papillomavirus (HPV) infection and hospital-acquired methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) infection, and others (influenza, Ebola, typhoid, malaria, and dengue among others). Based on end-users, the market is segmented into hospital laboratories, reference labs, physician’s office labs, academics and others (blood banks, local public health laboratories, home health agencies, nursing homes, the point of care, self-testing). On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and other regions.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment shortly to the emerging segment in the Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market.

Key Highlights:

• Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market analysis and forecast, in terms of value.

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the growth of the Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market.

• Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market segmentation on the basis of product, technology, end-user, application, and region (country-wise) has been provided.

• Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with the contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of the study.

• Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market analysis and forecast for the global market.

• Profiles of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies are further profiled.

• Competitive developments, investments, strategic expansion and competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market are also profiled.

Research Methodology:

Bloomberg, Factiva, and Hoovers are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the Global size of Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market.

Some of the major companies operating in Infectious Disease Diagnostics:

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

• Abbott Diagnostics

• bioMérieux SA

• Becton-Dickinson & Company

• Siemens Healthineers

• Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories

• Sysmex Corporation

• Beckman Coulter

• Danaher Corporation

• Alere Inc.

• Chembio Diagnostics Inc.

• Cepheid Inc

• DiaSorin

• Meridian Bioscience

• Trinity Biotech

• Sekisui Diagnostics

• Quidel Corporation

• MedMira, Inc.

• Calypte Biomedical Corporation

Years considered to estimate the market size of the Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market have been mentioned below:

• Base year: 20188

• Estimated year: 2019

• Forecast year: 2019 to 2026

The scope of the Report:

This research report segments the Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market based on product type, technology, application, end-user, and geography. Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, by Product:

• Instruments

• Consumables

• Software and Services

Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, by Technology:

• Traditional Methods

 Immunodiagnostics

 Microscopy

 Biochemical characterization

• Molecular Diagnostics

 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

 INAAT (Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Test)

 Hybridization

 DNA Sequencing & Next Generation Sequencing

 Mass Spectroscopy

 Others (electrophoresis, mass spectrometry, and flow cytometry)

Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, by End-User:

• Hospital laboratories

• Reference Labs

• Physician’s Office Labs

• Academics

• Clinics

• Home

• Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities

• Others (blood banks, local public health laboratories, home health agencies, nursing homes, point-of-care, self-testing)

Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, by Application:

• Hepatitis B

• Hepatitis C

• Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS)

• Tuberculosis (TB)

• Chlamydia Trachomatis and Gonorrhoea

• Human Papillomavirus (HPV)

• Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA)

• Others.

Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

• Others

