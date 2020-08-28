Global Digital Health Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Digital Health Market is expected to reach XX Billion by 2026 from 221.78 Billion in 2018 at CAGR of XX % (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Digital health is the convergence of digital technologies with health, healthcare, living, and society to enhance the efficiency of healthcare delivery, and make medicines more personalized and precise. The discipline involves the use of information and communication technologies to help address the health problems and challenges faced by people under treatment. These technologies include both hardware and software solutions and services, including telemedicine, web-based analysis, email, mobile phones and applications, text messages, wearable devices, and clinic or remote monitoring sensors.Generally, digital health is concerned about the development of interconnected health systems to improve the use of computational technologies, smart devices, computational analysis techniques, and communication media to aid healthcare professionals and their clients manage illnesses and health risks, as well as promote health and wellbeing. Digital health is a multi-disciplinary domain involving many stakeholders, including clinicians, researchers and scientists with a wide range of expertise in healthcare, engineering, social sciences, public health, health economics and data management.

Global Digital Health Market is segmented by product, component, end-user, and geography. Global Digital Health Market is expected to grow in the near future. Increasing government initiatives, rising incidences of diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and other chronic diseases will strengthen the market growth. The market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Increasing adoption of Digital Health Products is trending in the overall Global Digital Health Market. However, high costs associated with installation and cyber threats restrain market growth. APAC is going to emerge as one of the higher growth regions in the forecast period followed by North America and Europe.

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges for Global Digital Health Market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2019 to 2026 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Global Digital Health Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the product type, component, end-user and by geography to assist in strategic business planning.

• Global Digital Health Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and their key regions.

Research Methodology:

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Digital Health Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment shortly to the emerging segment in the Global Digital Health Market.

Key Players in the Global Digital Health Market Are:

• Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

• Cerner Corporation

• Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

• Funding Deals

• M&A Deals

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• McKesson Corporation

• Philips Healthcare

• GE Healthcare

• Siemens Healthineers

• Epic Systems Corporation

• Truven Health Analytics (an IBM Company)

• Alphabet Inc.

• Qualcomm, Inc.

• UnitedHealth Group (Optum)

• Validic,

• mySugr,

• Augmedix

• CareDox

• Livongo Health

Key Target Audience:

• Research and Consulting Firms as well as Venture capitalists, private equity firms, and startup companies

• Global Digital Health Market manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors

• Health-related companies

• Healthcare institutions

• Clinical research centers

• Academic medical centers and universities

• Business research and consulting firms

• Government and regulatory authorities

The scope of the Report:

Research report categorizes Global Digital Health Market based product type, component, end user, and by geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Digital Health Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Digital Health Market, By Product Type:

• Healthcare Information Systems

 Clinical Solutions

a) EHR/EMR

b) Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS)

c) Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE)

 mHealth

 Connected Medical Devices

 mHealth Applications

a) Fitness Apps

b) Medical reference

c) Wellness

d) Medical Condition Management

e) Nutrition

f) Remote Consultation

g) Reminders and alerts

h) Diagnostics

i) Others

 mHealth Services

a) Telehealth

b) Population Health Management

c) Others

o Non-Clinical Solutions

• Wearable Devices

o Diagnostic and monitoring devices

o Digital Therapeutic Devices

a) Pain management devices

b) Rehabilitation devices

c) Respiratory therapy devices

d) Insulin Pumps

Global Digital Health Market, By Component:

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Global Digital Health Market, By End User:

• B2C

 Patients

 Caregivers

• B2B

i. Providers

ii. Payers

iii. Employers

iv. Pharmaceutical Companies

v. Others

Global Digital Health Market, By Geography:

• North America

a) USA

b) Canada

• Asia Pacific

a) China

b) Japan

c) South Korea

d) Australia

e) India

f) Rest Of APAC

• Europe

a) UK

b) Germany

c) France

d) Italy

e) Sweden

f) Spain

g) Russia

h) Rest Of Europe

• The Middle East and Africa

a) Brazil

b) Argentina

c) Rest Of the Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

a) Brazil

b) Argentina

c) Rest Of Latin America

