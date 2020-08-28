Global High Throughput Screening Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)

Global High Throughput Screening Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.9% during a forecast period.

Product Definition

High-throughput screening (HTS) is a drug discovery process that allows automated testing of large numbers of chemical and/or biological compounds for a specific biological target. High-throughput screening methods are widely used in the pharmaceutical industry, leveraging robotics and automation to rapidly test the biological or biochemical activity of a large number of molecules, like drugs. HTS is a suitable tool for assessing, for example, pharmacological targets, pharmacologically profiling agonists and antagonists for receptors (such as GPCRs) and enzymes. Using robotics, liquid handling devices, data processing/control software, and sensitive detectors, high-throughput screening permits a researcher to rapidly conduct millions of genetic, chemical, or pharmacological tests.

Market Dynamics

The Research Report gives a detailed account of the drivers and restraints in the high throughput screening market. High-throughput screening (HTS) is a process used in drug discovery to identify hits from compound libraries that may become leads for medicinal chemistry optimization. The initiatives are taken by pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, rising R&D spending, technological developments in HTS, and the obtainability of government funding and undertaking capital investments.

HTS is used in stem cell research for the identification of target hits, examination of functional activity; and the valuation of absorption, metabolism, distribution, and excretion characteristics. The use of human stem cells instead of mouse stem cells offers many opportunities for refining the clinical expectedness of preclinical drug discovery and development, which provides lots of opportunities in this market.

However, HTS includes many steps like target selection and characterization, reagent preparation, assay development, compound screening, and hit validation in secondary assays. According to the complexity of the target and assay, their time and cost get vary. The process of reagent and assay development for primary and secondary makes it more costly. Additionally, HTS instruments, such as flow cytometers and liquid handlers, are too much costly. These factors restraints the growth of the High-throughput screening market.

Global High Throughput Screening Market Segment analysis

Based on Technology, the 3D cell segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. 3D cells show more realistic properties while testing in the natural environment and other cell-associated operations, supported for drug design and discovery. The growth of this segment is compelled mostly by the growing focus on developing replacements to animal testing, rising focus on modified drug, the up surging prevalence of chronic diseases, and the accessibility of funding for research. Normal differentiation and polarization of epithelial cells are vital for the formation of duct-like structures in vitro conditions, which can be achieved when the cells are cultivated in 3D cultures. Furthermore, the synergistic effect necessary for the interactions of cell-cell and cell-extracellular matrix (ECM), which can control the expression of molecules involved in cell differentiation, is accomplished in 3D cell cultures.

Global High Throughput Screening Market Regional analysis

The North American region has dominated the market with US$ XX Mn. North America is seen to be an important contributor to the market share, mostly owing to the prominence placed on research and development in pharmaceutical companies, the acceptance of drug detection techniques, government support, and funding and the great number of companies producing HTS products and services.

European markets have a large share of the market because of advancements in chemical testing, development of software and hardware that can automate testing, government initiatives for drug testing, R&D by several research centers and the upsurge in the application of data processing software for HTS. Asia Pacific region has experienced a rising popularity of high throughput screening techniques. In 2018, Charles River Laboratories’ total revenue was $2.3 billion was high as compared to Bio-Rad Laboratories. Bio-Rad Laboratories’ annual revenue for 2018 was $2.289B.

Key Agreements

• In 2019: Charles River signed a binding offer to acquire Citoxlab which would enhance the Company’s ability to partner with clients across the drug discovery and development continuum.

• In February 2018: Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. announced a new agreement, which grants Charles River commercial access to AstraZeneca’s high-throughput screening (HTS) and compound management infrastructure.

• In 2018: Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. announced an expanded global agreement with Abbott, providing their customers with wider access to Bio-Rad’s quality controls.

Key Developments

• On 22nd August 2019- New high-throughput screening identifies compounds that reduce viability specifically in liver cancer cells that express the high level of sall4 by inhibiting oxidative phosphorylation.

• On 4 Feb 2019- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., showcases new automation features of its ZE5 Cell Analyzer during the Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening 2019 International Conference and Exhibition (SLAs) in Washington, D.C. The ZE5 to be used for high-throughput flow cytometry in biomarker discovery and phenotypic screening. New features offered by the ZE5 help accelerate biopharmaceutical drug discovery, allowing researchers to scale up to multiple assays, such as epitope binding or compound screening assays, when thousands of samples must be analyzed.

• In 2018- The Life Science segment of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., achieved some remarkable product launched with two new chromatographic media for process scale protein purification.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global High Throughput Screening Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global High Throughput Screening Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and projects the Global High Throughput Screening Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global High Throughput Screening Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global High Throughput Screening Market

Global High Throughput Screening Market, By Product and Services

• Reagents & Assay Kits

• Instruments

• Consumables & Accessories

• Software

• Services

Global High Throughput Screening Market, By Technology

• Cell-based Assays

2D Cell Culture

3D Cell Culture

Perfusion Cell Culture

• Lab-on-a-chip (LOC)

• Ultra-high-throughput Screening

• Bioinformatics

• Label-free Technology

Global High Throughput Screening Market, By Application

• Target Identification & Validation

• Primary and Secondary Screening

• Toxicology Assessment

• Other Applications

Global High Throughput Screening Market, By End-User

• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

• Academic and Government Institutes

• Contract Research Organizations

• Other

Global High Throughput Screening Market, By Regions

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Players operating the Global High Throughput Screening Market

• Agilent Technologies, Inc

• Danaher Corporation

• Perkinelmer, Inc

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

• Axxam S.P.A

• Tecan Group Ltd

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

• Hamilton Company

• Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

• Charles River Laboratories International, Inc

