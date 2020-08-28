Global Medical Display Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Medical Display Market is expected to reach XX Billion by 2026 from 1.87 Billion in 2018 at CAGR of XX %

Global Medical Display Market is segmented by technology, panel size, resolution, application, display color, and geography. On the basis of technology, the market is sub-segmented into LED-backlit display, CCFL-backlit LCD, and OLED display. OLED display market sub-segment is expected to gain the largest market share in the forecast period. The increase in the use of OLED displays is due to the fact that OLED technology is more technologically advanced than LED-backlit LCD displays and can produce more realistic and high-quality images. In 2017 by technology LED-backlit LCD displays held the largest share of the Global Medical Display Market.

By panel size, the Global Medical Display Market is segmented into 22.9-inch panels, 23.0-26.9-inch panels, 27.0-41.9-inch panels, and above 42-inch panels. In 2017, the under 22.9-inch panels segment held the largest share of the Global Medical Display Market. Advance use of technology such as wireless data transmission, microcontroller functions, micro-circuits and front-end amplification are the major factors driving the growth of this segment in the market.

On the basis of the application, the Global Medical Display Market is sub-segmented into diagnostic, dentistry, surgical/ interventional, Radiology, Mammography, Digital Pathology, Multi-modality, Surgical and other applications. In 2017 the diagnostic application segment held the largest share of Global Medical Display Market. The market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Increase in application and usage of displays in medical are trending the overall Global Medical Display Market. However, High Cost of these displays will restrain the market growth. In 2017 North America held the largest share of the Global Medical Display Market. Followed by Europe. In APAC the market for such displays will be integrated in the coming years mainly due to an increase in the number of private and public health care facilities in countries such as China and India.

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints and challenges for this market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2019 to 2026 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Global Medical Display Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the technology, panel size, resolution, application, Display color and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Global Medical Display Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and their key regions

Years that have been considered for the study are as follows:

• Base Year – 2018

• Estimated Year – 2019

• Forecast Period – 2019 to 2026

For company profiles, 2018 has been considered as the base year. In cases, wherein information was unavailable for the base year, the years prior to it have been considered

Research Methodology:

Research methodology used in this report contains various secondary sources including directories, industry journals, databases such as Bloomberg, Hoovers, Factiva are some of the sites and Dun & Bradstreet, white papers, annual reports, company house documents, and SEC filings of the companies have been used to identify are that are being referred to gain insights about Global Medical Display Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Global Medical Display Market globally.

Key Players in the Global Medical Display Market Are:

• Axiomtek (Taiwan)

• Advantech (Taiwan)

• Barco (Belgium)

• COJE Display (South Korea)

• EIZO (Japan)

• Shenzhen Beacon Display (China)

• Sony (Japan)

• Dell (US)

• HP (US)

• LG Display (South Korea)

• Novanta (US)

• Double Black Imaging (US)

• Jusha Medical (China),

• Quest International (US)

• FSN Medical (South Korea)

• STERIS (UK)

Key Target Audience:

• Research and Consulting Firms as well as Venture capitalists, private equity firms, and start-up companies

• Raw material providers

• Medical display panel manufacturers

• Medical display-related service providers

• Medical display-related associations, organizations, forums, and alliances

• Semiconductor component suppliers

• Medical display panel and devices distributors and sales firms

• Medical display devices end users

• Healthcare service providers

• Medical display software and service providers

• Government and regulatory authorities

Scope of the Report:

Research report categorizes the Global Medical Display Market-based technology, panel size, resolution, application, Display color, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Medical Display Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Medical Display Market, By Technology:

• LED

• CCFL-backlit LCD

• OLED

Global Medical Display Market, By Panel Size:

• ≤22.9”

• 23.0-26.9”

• 27.0-41.9”

• ≥42”

Global Medical Display Market, By Resolution:

• ≤2MP

• 2.1–4MP

• 4.1-8MP

• ≥8MP

Global Medical Display Market, By Application:

• Diagnostic

• Radiology

• Mammography

• Digital Pathology

• Multi-modality

• Surgical

• Dentistry

Global Medical Display Market, By Display Color:

• Color Display

• Monochrome Display

Global Medical Display Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

