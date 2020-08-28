Global Biosimulation Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Biosimulation Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 1.61 Billion in 2018 at CAGR of XX % (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Global Biosimulation Market is segmented by product & services, delivery mode, application, end user, and geography. Biosimulation Software segment is expected to register highest growth in forecast period. Growing adoption of biosimulation software by pharmaceutical and research organizations will fuel the Biosimulation Software segment growth. Delivery mode segment is classified as subscription and ownership model. Subscription model sub segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in forecast period. Subscription model provides various advantages such as cost-effectiveness, interoperability, and flexibility these will result into increasing share of subscription model market. The market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Increase in R&D investments in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries are trending the overall Global Biosimulation market. Issues related to lack of standardization may hamper the market growth. North America is going to emerge as one of the higher growth region in forecast period followed by APAC and Europe. Growth in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry, a large number of ongoing drug development processes will fuel the Biosimulation Market in North America region.

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints and challenges for this market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2019 to 2026 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Global Biosimulation Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the product & services, delivery mode, application, end user, and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Global Biosimulation Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and their key regions

Research Methodology

Bloomberg, Hoovers, and Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Global Biosimulation Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Global Biosimulation Market globally.

Key Players in the Global Biosimulation Market Are:

• Inosim Software

• Nuventra Pharma

• Insilico Biotechnology

• Leadinvent Technologies

• In Silico Biosciences

• Evidera

• Physiomics

• Genedata

• Rosa

• Chemical Computing Group

• Advanced Chemistry Development

• Schrödinger

• Dassault Systèmes

• Simulation Plus

• Certara

Key Target Audience:

• Venture Capitalists, Private Equity Firms, And Startup Companies

• Contract research organizations (CROs)

• Market research and consulting companies

• Biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies

• Regulatory authorities

• Biosimulation product manufacturers, vendors, and distributors

• Government Bodies And Healthcare Associations/Institutions

Scope of the Report:

Research report categorizes the Global Biosimulation Market based on product & services, delivery mode, application, end user, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Biosimulation Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Biosimulation Market, By Delivery Mode

• Subscription Models

• Ownership Models

Global Biosimulation Market, By Product & Services

• Software

• Services

Global Biosimulation Market, By Application

• Drug Development

• Drug Discovery

• Other Application

Global Biosimulation Market, By End User

• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

• Research Institutes

• Contract Research Organizations

• Regulatory Authorities

• Other End Users

Global Biosimulation Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

