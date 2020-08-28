Global Liquid Biopsy Market : Analysis and Forecast 2019 to 2026

Global Liquid Biopsy Market is expected to reach USD XX Million by 2026 with CAGR of XX % from USD 877.62 Million in 2018.

A liquid biopsy, also known as fluid biopsy or fluid phase biopsy is a simple and non-invasive alternative to surgical biopsies which enables doctors to discover a wide range of information about a tumour through samples like a blood sample, urine sample, Plasma, and other bio fluids.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

This is a comprehensive report on the Global Liquid Biopsy Market Analysis on the basis of cancer types, products, Technology/circulating biomarkers, Sample Types, and the end-users and Global Forecasts (2019 -2026). Some of the factors majorly involved in the growth of this market include increasing and persisting widespread presence of cancer, increasing preference for non-invasive procedures for liquid biopsy by oncologists, and availability of funding for liquid biopsy research & development.

From the clinical application segment, the therapy selection segment is anticipated to account for the largest share of the liquid biopsy market in 2019 owing to potential benefits offered by liquid biopsy in therapy selections.

The assay kits segment from product segment is anticipated to hold a larger share of the overall Global Liquid Biopsy Market owing to surge in basic research and commercial applications, growing need for reliable and specific assays, and rise in demand for liquid biopsy tests.

Global Liquid Biopsy Market for cancer application segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. From the end user segment, liquid biopsy market for reference laboratories segment is expected to account for the larger share of the Global Liquid Biopsy Market, owing to increased number of liquid biopsy test samples outsourced to reference laboratories.

Among the geographical regions, North America is anticipated to lead the market in terms of revenue. This growth can be attributed to easy accessibility and high adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies among healthcare professionals.

However, APAC is expected to witness the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2024. The growing focus of global life science companies in this region, rising penetration of cutting-edge diagnostic technologies, rising disposable incomes in the middle-class populations’ infrastructural developments, and government initiatives to increase awareness about genome-based diagnostic procedures are the major factors propelling the growth of liquid biopsy market in this region.

Research Methodology:

The objective of the analysis is to estimate the market size of the Global Liquid Biopsy Market for 2017 and project its trend in demands till 2024 with qualitative and quantitative analysis of cloud testing in the cloud computing environment of the Global Liquid Biopsy Market. Our experts’ team has studied various industry reports, directories, and journals, referred data and information available with various sources and associations to collect relevant information and carry out necessary analysis to put it in concatenated and segmented format to make the most use out of it. Primary research has been carried out; also, various experts from industries and suppliers from around the globe have given their inputs in order to make the analysis more accurate.

Key Players in Global Liquid Biopsy Market are:

The major key players that influence the growth of the Liquid Biopsy Market globally are as listed:

• Qiagen N.V.

• Roche Diagnostics

• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

• Myriad Genetics, Inc.

• Menarini Silicon Biosystems

• Genomic Health, Inc.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Illumina, Inc.

• Biocept, Inc.

• Trovagene, Inc.

• Guardant Health, Inc.

• RainDance Technologies, Inc.

• MDxHealth SA

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

• Myriad Genetics

• Janssen Diagnostics

• GRAIL

• Foundation Medicine

• By Application:

o Oncology

 Lung

 Blood

 Breast

 Liver

 Colorectal

 Prostate

 Others Cancers

o Non-Cancer Applications ( Other Diseases)

• Types of Circulating Biomarkers collected and studied to detect diseases:

o Circulating Tumour Cells (CTCs)

o Extracellular Vesicles (EVs)

o Circulating Tumour DNA (ctDNA)

o Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA)

o Others

• End User

o Reference Laboratories

o Research Centres

o Hospitals and Physician Laboratories

o Academic Centres

o Other End Users

• Geography

o North America

 USA

 Canada

o Asia Pacific

 China

 Japan

 South Korea

 Australia

 India

 Rest of Asia Pacific

o Europe

 UK

 Germany

 France

 Sweden

 Spain

 Russia

o Middle East and Africa

 GCC Countries

 Israel

 Rest of Middle-east and Africa

o Latin America

 Brazil

 Argentina

 Rest of Latin America

