Global Pilates & Yoga Studios Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Pilates & Yoga Studios Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period.



Global Pilates & Yoga Studios Market, By Region

There has been an increase in the interest in yoga and pilates over the past two years, driven by fitness trends and a rise in awareness of alternative healthcare across the world. There is a rise in the number of studios offering classes because of the increase in consumer interest. Therefore, the number of industry studios is expected to increase during the furcate period. This growth has been a result of the increase in popularity of pilates and yoga across the world population. According to the data provided by the sporting goods manufacturers association, yoga participation has increased about five times, over the past few years. Additionally, while the majority of yoga and pilates participants are women, participation rates among men have increased over the five-year period, thus boosting industry growth.At the same time, the presence of other alternatives such as multi-speciality gym, fitness centres, and therapy classes hinders the pilates & yoga studios market growth.

From a geographical point of view, North America is expected to hold a XX% share in the Pilates & Yoga Studios market during the forecast period followed by Asia-Pacific. Growth in this region is due to strong adoption and penetration of pilates & yoga studios, services, as well as an increase in health awareness, increase in disposable incomes, and the popularity of physical fitness activities drive the growth of the pilates & yoga studios market. Additionally, the presence of major key players in countries of North America, as well as pilates& yoga studios market players, have implemented promotional & marketing activities as their key strategy to increase their market reach.

The report provides the industry SWOT analysis to decision makers. Health and fitness clubs that provide a multitude of fitness classes (including yoga and pilates) are excluded from the industry and are considered a source of external competition. Normally, fitness clubs appeal to consumers on the basis of convenience, affordability and variety. Some start-up yoga companies have entered the market with on-demand websites that stream yoga courses online, further adding to external competition. External competition is expected to increase in 2018, presenting a potential risk to the industry. As per capita, disposable income rises, more individuals will have the financial resources necessary to purchase one-on-one pilates and yoga classes, as well as classes offering packages to customers. Addition, rise in economical GDP may benefit the industry by stimulating consumer demand for its supplementary products like merchandise and supplements. Per capita disposable income is expected to increase in 2020, offering a potential opportunity for the industry.

The pilates & yoga studios market report contains in-depth analysis of major drivers, opportunities, challenges, industry trends and their impact on the market. The pilates & yoga studios market report also provides data about the company and its strategy. This report also provides the information on the pricing strategy, brand strategy, target client of market. Also provides detail strategies, M&A offered by the company. This research report also adds a snapshot of key competition, market trends during the forecast period, expected growth rates and the primary factors driving and impacting growth market data. This information will be beneficial or helpful to the decision makers.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding the global pilates & yoga studios market dynamics, structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the global pilates & yoga studios market.

Scope of Global Pilates & Yoga Studios Market:

Global Pilates & Yoga Studios Market, By Activity:

• Yoga Classes

• Pilates Classes

• Pilates & Yoga Accreditation Training

• Merchandise Sales

Global Pilates & Yoga Studios Market, By Applications:

• Small Scale

• Medium Scale

• Massive

Global Pilates & Yoga Studios Market, By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operated in Market Include:

• Alona Pilates

• Authentic Pilates Ltd

• Body&Soul yoga club

• CORE PILATES

• Fitness Firm Yoga and Pilates Studio

• Fitness Unlimited

• Flex Studio

• M Pilates+Yoga

• Pilates Plus LLC

• Studio Pilates & Yoga, LLC

• CORE Pilates & Yoga Studio

• Breathe Pilates & Yoga

• Pure International

• Azulfit

• Power Pilates Studio

• Absolute Pilates SA

• Pilates Unlimited

• Rainbow Kids Yoga

• Shiva Yoga Studio

• Yoga Inc

• Wild Lotus Yoga

Global Pilates & Yoga Studios Market Request For View Sample Report Page : @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/29992

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com