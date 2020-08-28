Global Construction Adhesives Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Construction Adhesives Market is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 from US$ 8.81 Bn in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %.

Construction adhesives are largely used for roofing, waterproofing, flooring & insulation, cladding and reinforcement purposes. Also for holding and bonding applications due to its high shear and tensile strength and for filling gaps and resist relative movement of the substrates. Increasing demand for residential housing and commercial offices, along with the rising construction activities is fueling the demand for construction adhesives.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Construction adhesives market based on the end-use sector, the residential sector is expected to be one of the major contributors to the market growth. Increasing demand for new and innovative products and growing research & development in construction adhesives are driving the growth of this segment.

PU segment based on resin type is expected to hold the largest shares in the construction adhesives market during the forecast period. PU adhesives are used in an extensive range of applications in the construction industry.

Geographically, Asia Pacific is expected to be one of the largest markets for the construction adhesives market during the forecast period on account of enhancing the construction industry. Countries such as China, India, Thailand, and Indonesia are witnessing large investments in the building & construction industry.

Global Construction Adhesives Market, By Resin Type:

• Acrylic

• PVA

• PU

• Epoxy

• Others

Global Construction Adhesives Market, By Technology:

• Waterborne

• Reactive

• Solvent borne

• Others

Global Construction Adhesives Market, By End-Use Sector:

• Residential

• Non-Residential

• Infrastructure

Global Construction Adhesives Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Operating in the Global Construction Adhesive Report:

• Henkel (Germany)

• 3M (US)

• Bostik (France)

• Sika (Switzerland)

• H.B. Fuller (US)

• BASF (Germany)

• Dow Chemical (US)

• DAP Products (US)

• Franklin International (US)

• Illinois Tool Works (US)

• Avery Dennison (US)

