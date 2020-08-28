Global Dimethyl Ether Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast 2019-2026

Global Dimethyl Ether market was valued US$ 4.77 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast period.



Global Dimethyl Ether Market by Raw Material

Dimethyl ether is derived from renewable materials such as municipal waste and biomass as well as natural resources including coal and natural gas, is uncannily similar to LPG and is found in a gaseous state at room temperature. Dimethyl ether is used as an extraction solvent in processing of various food items such as egg proteins, meat proteins, and fruit sugars.

Global Dimethyl Ether market is segmented by raw material, by application and by region. Dimethyl Ether market is segmented into Coal, Methanol, Natural gas and Bio-based feedstock. Aerosol Propellant, LPG Blending, Transportation fuel and others are application segment of Dimethyl Ether market. Geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Based on the raw material, In terms of value, bio-based feedstock raw material is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of above XX % in the forecast period. Methanol is preferable in multiple applications thus generated a huge demand in 2018. Methanol segment is the most widely used raw material, which accounted for more than XX % of total demand in 2018.

Among the various applications of dimethyl ether, LPG blending represents the XX % of market share for DME. LPG scarcity is a great concern in the countries that have less gas reserves, as they have a very limited choice of replacing LPG with natural gas. Dimethyl ether has emerged as a trustworthy source for such countries to minimize their LPG imports by blending a pre-described amount of dimethyl ether in LPG without any change in current infrastructure. Dimethyl ether is also implemented as an aerosol propellant under liquefied gases propellant category.

The Asia-Pacific region is the dominant market for Dimethyl ether in the world. In Asia-Pacific region the capacity has gradually increased and it will grow continuously with new plant establishment for the domestic fuel supply.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Dimethyl Ether market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Dimethyl Ether market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Dimethyl Ether market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Global Dimethyl Ether market Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Dimethyl Ether market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Dimethyl Ether Market:

Global Dimethyl Ether Market by Raw Material:

• Coal

• Methanol

• Natural gas

• Bio-based feedstock

Global Dimethyl Ether Market by Application:

• Aerosol Propellant

• LPG Blending

• Transportation fuel

• others

Global Dimethyl Ether Market by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Player Analysed in the Global Dimethyl Ether Market Report:

• Akzo Nobel NV

• Toyo Engineering Corporation

• China Energy Limited

• Guangdong JOVO Group Co.Ltd

• Royal Dutch Shell plc

• TOTAL S.A.

• Ferrostaal GmbH

• Oberon Fuels Inc.

• Praxair Inc.

• Grillo-Werke AG

• Zagros Petrochemical Company

• Jiutai Energy Group

• China Energy Limited

• The Chemours Company

• Korea Gas Corporation

• Fuel DME Production Company Limited

• China Energy Ltd

• Shenhua Ningxia Coal Industry Group Co

Global Dimethyl Ether market Request For View Sample Report Page : @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/16581

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com