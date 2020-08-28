Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market is expected to reach XX Billion by 2026 from 79.24 Billion in 2018 at CAGR of XX % (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).



Cancer immunotherapy (sometimes called immuno-oncology) is the artificial stimulation of the immune system to treat cancer, improving on the immune system’s natural ability to fight cancer. It is an application of the fundamental research of cancer immunology and a growing subspeciality of oncology. Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market is segmented by product type, usage, application type, and geography. Growing demand for therapies with minimal adverse effects, enhanced drug development process, rising incidence of cancer, and an increase in adoption of immunotherapy over other treatment options are the major driving factors for the market growth. However, stringent regulatory policies is a key restraining factor for market growth.

The Hospital sub-segment is expected to gain the largest market share during the forecast period. The rise in healthcare spending has resulted in the increasing use of drugs in hospitals. Checkpoint inhibitors segment is estimated to experience the significant growth at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to increased efficiency.

The Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. North America is going to emerge as one of the higher growth regions in the forecast period owing to the increase in the patient pool and initiative taken by the government for the development of cancer immunotherapy. From the application segment, lung cancer segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2024.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive assessment projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report helps in understanding Global Cancer Immunotherapy market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and projecting the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, growth strategies, and regional presence. To understand the market dynamics and by region, the report has covered the PEST analysis by region and key economies across the globe, which are supposed to have an impact on market in forecast period. PORTER’s analysis, and SVOR analysis of the market as well as detailed SWOT analysis of key players has been done to analyze their strategies. The report will to address all questions of shareholders to prioritize the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market.

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges for this market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2017 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the product type, technology, usage, application type, and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and their key regions

Years that have been considered for the study are as follows:

• Base Year – 2018

• Estimated Year – 2019

• Forecast Period – 2019 to 2026

For company profiles, 2018 has been considered as the base year. In cases, wherein information was unavailable for the base year, the years prior to it have been considered

Research Methodology:

The research methodology used in this report contains various secondary sources including directories such as International Programmed Death (PD-1) and Programmed Death Ligand(PD-L1), Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR), Cytotoxic T-Lymphocyte-Associated Protein (CTLA-4), Granulocyte-Macrophage Colony-Stimulating Factor(GM-Csf and G-Csf) Interference(IFN) and Interleukins (IL). Bloomberg, Hoovers, and Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market globally

Key Players in the Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market Are:

• Merck

• Bayer AG

• ELI Lilly and Company

• Novartis

• Pfizer

• Janssen Global Service

• LLC(Jhonson and Jhonson)

• Amgen

• AstraZeneca

• Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Bristol-Mayers Squibb

Key Target Audience:

• Research and Consulting Firms as well as Venture capitalists, private equity firms, and startup companies

• Medical Research Laboratories

• Hospitals and clinics

• Research and Development Organizations

• Business Research and Consulting Service providers

• Drug Manufacturers and suppliers

• Academic Research Institutes

• Academic Medical Centers and universities

• Government and regulatory authorities

The scope of the Report:

Research report categorizes the Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market based on product type, usage, application, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market, By Product Type:

• Vaccines

• Checkpoint inhibitors

• Cell Therapies

• Dendritic cells

• Immunomodulators

• Monoclonal Antibodies

Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market, By Usage:

• Clinics

• Hospital

• Others

Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market, Application:

• Melanoma

• Lung Cancer

• Multiple Myeloma

• Colorectal Cancer

• Head and Neck Cancer

• Prostate Cancer

• Breast Cancer

• Other Cancer Types

Global Cancer Immunotherapy Sensor Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

