Global Sodium Fluoride Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) .

Global sodium fluoride market was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2018, and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during forecast period.

The sodium fluoride market is driven by the rise in demand in water treatment applications and personal care products, especially toothpaste and dental care products. However, rising awareness about the harmful effects of fluoride poisoning is the major restraint of the sodium fluoride market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Sodium fluoride (NaF) is an inorganic compound of sodium and fluorine. It is colorless or white solid that is readily soluble in water. Sodium fluoride is prepared by neutralizing hydrofluoric acid or hexafluorosilicic acid (H2SiF6), byproducts of the reaction of fluorapatite from phosphate rock during the production of superphosphate fertilizer. Neutralizing agents include sodium hydroxide and sodium carbonate. Alcohols are sometimes used to precipitate the Sodium fluoride.

Pharmaceutical grade is used in medicines, dental products and for medical imaging. The other minor segment includes food grade used as a preservative. The Industrial grade of product is likely to show an upward trend in forecast timeframe owing to rising product demand as a water treatment chemical, in pesticides and insecticides, electroplating, foundry flux, reagents, and catalyst.

Sodium fluoride is primarily used as the basic ingredient in toothpastes and dental care products. In water treatment application, sodium fluoride is used as an anticoagulant agent in industrial as well as municipal waste water treatment. Fluoride salts are often added to municipal drinking water for the purposes of maintaining dental health. The fluoride enhances the strength of teeth by the formation of fluorapatite, a naturally occurring component of tooth enamel. Although sodium fluoride is used to fluoridate water and, indeed, is the standard by which other water-fluoridation compounds are gauged, hexafluorosilicic acid and its salt sodium hexafluorosilicate are more commonly used additives in the U.S. Insecticides & pesticides application is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Owing to rapid increase in population, farmers are trying to enhance the crop quality and productivity.

Geographically, Asia pacific region holds the largest share in terms of consumption of sodium fluoride. Demand for sodium fluoride has increased due to the high sales of toothpaste and dental care products in the region. Growth in the population is also a major driver of the sodium fluoride market in Asia Pacific. Countries in Asia Pacific such as China, India, and Japan are the key consumers of sodium fluoride for waste water treatment, metallurgy, and chemical applications. North America is another major consumer of sodium fluoride, especially in dental care and waste water treatment applications. The market in Europe is expected to witness comparatively slower growth than that in other regions in the near future.

Scope of Sodium Fluoride Market:

Global Sodium Fluoride Market, by Grade

• Food Grade

• Pharmaceutical Grade

• Industrial Grade

Global Sodium Fluoride Market, by Application

• Dental Products

• Water Treatment

• Insecticides & Pesticides

• Pharmaceuticals

• Others

Global Po Sodium Fluoride Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating In Sodium Fluoride Market:

• Solvay

• Prayon

• Honeywell

• ORICA Chemicals

• Merck KGaA

• Crystran

• Hunan Guangcheng Chemical Industry Development Co. Ltd

• Spectrum Chemical MFG Corp.

• Fluorochemicals, Do-Fluoride Chemicals Co. Ltd (DFD)

• American Elements, Avantor

• Jay Intermediates and Chemicals

• Shandong Xingfu New Material Co., Ltd

• Anron Chemical Co.

