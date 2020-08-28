Sports Protection Equipment Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –by product, by Distribution channel, Application, and Geography

Sports Protection Equipment Market is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 with a CAGR of XX% in the forecasting period 2019-2026.

Sports protection equipment includes equipment or tools provides safety and security to players while playing sports. This equipment is made for different parts of the body. Sports protection equipment protects players from any kind of injury while playing sports.

Rise in consumer awareness regarding health & fitness, and growth in national & international sports activities are the major factors driving the global Sports Protection Equipment Market Constant development of better and smart safety equipment that is lightweight and deliver high durability on the field is also a factor responsible for the growth of the global market. High price for sports protection equipment will hamper the growth in near future.

The Sports Protection Equipment market can be segmented into the product, Distribution channel, application, and region. In terms of product segment, it is made mandatory to wear headgear in particular sports to avoid fatal injury and is expected to lead the market throughout the forecast period. By distribution channel segment, specialty retail channel dominates the Sports Protection Equipment Market Specialty retail channel is the traditional channel for buying the sports product, thus generating maximum revenue.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

By Geography, North America formed the largest market for sports protective equipment market. The factors driving the North America Sports Protection Equipment Market are a continuous rise in the youth participation in the sports activities.

The key players in Sports Protection Equipment Market are Nike Inc., Adidas AG, Puma SE, Decathlon, Asics Corp., Amer Sports Corp., Xenith, Under Armour Inc., McDavid Inc., Mueller Sports Medicine Inc., Grays International, Vista Outdoor, BRG Sports, Shock Doctor, and Acushnet Holdings Corp.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Sports Protection Equipment Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Sports Protection Equipment Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Sports Protection Equipment Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Sports Protection Equipment Market make the report investor’s guide.

Market Scope

Sports Protection Equipment Market, By Product

• Head Protection

• Upper Body Protection

• Lower Body Protection

• Footwear

Sports Protection Equipment Market, By Distribution channel

• Specialty Retail Stores

• Multi-Retail Stores

• Online Stores & Others

Sports Protection Equipment Market, By Application

• Water Sports and Racing

• Ball Games

• Mountaineering

• Rock Climbing

Sports Protection Equipment Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Sports Protection Equipment Market, Key Players

• Nike Inc.

• Adidas AG

• Puma SE, Asics Corp.

• Amer Sports Corp.

• Xenith

• Under Armour Inc.

• McDavid Inc.

• Mueller Sports Medicine Inc.

• Grays International

• Asics Corporation

• Vista Outdoor

• BRG Sports

• Xenith

• Shock Doctor

• Acushnet Holdings Corp

Maximize Market Research, a global market research firm with a dedicated team of specialists and data has carried out extensive research about the current Sports Protection Equipment Market outlook. The report encompasses the Sports Protection Equipment Market by different segments and region, providing the in-depth analysis of the overall industry ecosystem, useful for making an informed strategic decision by the key stakeholders in the industry. Importantly, the report delivers forecasts and share of the market, further giving an insight into the market dynamics, and future opportunities that might exist in the Sports Protection Equipment market. The driving forces, as well as considerable restraints, have been explained in depth. In addition to this, competitive landscape describing the strategic growth of the competitors have been taken into consideration for enhancing market know-how of our clients and at the same time explain Sports Protection Equipment market positioning of competitors.

