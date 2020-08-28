Global Human Microbiome Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Human Microbiome Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 1246.29 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.



The human microbiome is the collection of all microbiota that resides on or within any human tissues and bio fluids, including the skin, mammary glands, placenta, seminal fluid, uterus, ovarian follicles, lung, saliva, oral mucosa, conjunctiva, biliary, and gastrointestinal tracts. It includes; bacteria, archaea, fungi, protists, and viruses. The correlation of most microbes with the human body varies from being commensal and mutualistic to neutral and harmful. Human microbiome-based therapies are existing in the form of foods, prebiotics, diagnostic devices, probiotics, medical foods, drugs, and supplements. Technological advancements in metagenomics and next-generation sequencing have made microbiome-based testing easier and inexpensive.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The rising incidence of lifestyle-related diseases, globally, is a strong driver of the human microbiome market, as therapeutics may provide an alternative route to tackle significant healthcare challenges, such as obesity, autoimmune disorders, and antibiotic resistance, genomic disorders, Gastrointestinal diseases, cancer, Crohn’s syndrome, and bowel syndrome.

However, the strict government guidelines are intended to hamper the Human Microbiome Market to an extent. Lack of awareness, technological expertise, and skilled professionals pose significant limitations, ultimately restricting the growth of the Human Microbiome Market.

According to the Application segment, the therapeutics segment held the largest share of the market. The therapeutic segment is also expected to grow at a balanced rate during the forecast period, owing to the increase in digestive problems, increase in the drug-related side effects.

Region-wise, North America is likely to dominate the Human Microbiome Market in the forecast period, because of, Increase in the number of ongoing clinical trials and early adoption of recently developed technologies On the other hand, the Europe market is booming as a result of growing initiatives by central government in research and development along with establishments of startups.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Human Microbiome Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global Human Microbiome Market.

Scope of Global Human Microbiome Market

Global Human Microbiome Market, By Product

• Probiotics

• Prebiotics

• Medical Foods

• Supplements

• Others

Global Human Microbiome Market, By Applications

• Therapeutics

• Diagnostics

Global Human Microbiome Market, By Diseases

• Obesity

• Diabetes

• Autoimmune Disorder

• Metabolic & Gastrointestinal Disorders

• Cancer

• Other Diseases

Global Human Microbiome Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Human Microbiome Market

• Enterome Bioscience

• E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

• Merck & Co., Inc.

• Metabiomics Corporation

• Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.

• Microbiome Therapeutics, LLC

• Osel, Inc.

• Second Genome, Inc.

• Vithera Pharmaceuticals

• Vedanta Biosciences, Inc.

• Seres Therapeutics

• Synthetic Biologics Inc.

• Synlogic Inc.

