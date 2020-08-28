Global Polymer Binders Market -Industry analysis and Forecast 2020-2027

Global Polymer Binders Market was valued at US$ 25.85 Bn in 2019, and is estimated to reach US$ 45.35 Bn by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.28 % during forecast.

Polymer binders have revolutionized the construction and paint industry. Polymer binders enhance two critical characteristics of all mortars and coatings that is adhesion and flexibility. Polymer binders ensure the quality of buildings and prolong their life expectancy while reducing material consumption. Rising consumption leads to the growth in the construction activities. In addition, demand for polymer binders is mainly driven by the advent of technical textiles and automotion. Polymer binders are mostly used as mortar additives for the performance modifications. Collaborative approach plays vital role in the new product development while building and differentiating technologies. Strong manufacturing grid, R&D centers, and application facilities in Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Americas further propels the market growth.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis

Polymer Binders are used in paint & coating formulations. Construction industry drives the demand for architectural coatings and additives. Thus have a co-relational positive impact on the growth of the polymer binders market. Diverse classes of polymers have been developed for binder applications in order to meet the dual objectives of insensitivity and high performance. An Aqueous Inorganic Polymer Binder for High Performance Lithium−Sulfur Batteries with Flame-Retardant Properties, Skim coat/ wall putty, tile grouts, renders and plasters, tile adhesives, self-leveling systems, waterproofing membranes, cement admixtures and etc.

Vinyl acetate is projected to be the fastest-growing type segment of the polymer binders market. Vinyl acetate offers an excellent pigment binding capacity and excellent oil & grease and dust resistance. Vinyl acetate coating binders has a positive impact in a cost and quality sensitive marketplace. Paper coating binders including vinyl acetate are used extensively in North America for their brightness, opacity, porosity, and stiffness. Acrylic uses highly functional technologies. Acrylic binders is suitable for a wide range of applications, including non-woven fabric processing, textile processing, leather processing, paper processing, use in inks, etc. Latex binders are majorly used for pigment coating of paper and board.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing polymer binders market. Thanks to the rapid industrialization and urbanization in Asia pacific region led by emerging countries like India, China, and South Korea. Infrastructure development such as construction of building, roadways, pipes and bridges in the Middle East and Africa uses a polymer binder on a large scale. Upcoming constructions and infrastructure projects including new roads, dams, upgrading of sewerage system in the countries of Latin America and China will considerably use polymer binder. Resulting in the surge of this particular industry.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding polymer binder market dynamics, it’s structures by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the market size. Further, the report also focuses on a competitive analysis of key players in the industry. Categorising them on the basis of product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders. Thus helping them in prioritizing the efforts and making investment in this newly emerging polymer binder market.

Scope of Global Polymer Binders Market

Global Polymer Binders Market, by Type:

• Acrylic

• Vinyl Acetate

• Latex

• Other

Global Polymer Binders Market, by Form:

• Liquid

• Powder

• High Solids

Global Polymer Binders Market, by Application:

• Architectural Coatings

• Adhesives & Sealants

• Textile & Carpets

• Paper & Board

• Construction Additives

Global Polymer Binders Market, by Region:

• North America

• South America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

Key Player analyzed in the Report:

• BASF

• DowDuPont

• Celanese Corporation

• Arkema

• Wacker

• Trinseo

• Taogosei

• Synthomer

• Dairen Chemical

• OMNOVA

