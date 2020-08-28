Global Marine Fuel Management Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Process, Application and By Region.

Marine Fuel Management Market is expected to reach US$ 5.7 Bn by 2026 from US$ XX Bn in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %.

Marine Fuel Management Market is a method to measure, monitor, and report fuel usage of vessels, ships, and boats in order to analyse fuel usage, improve transportation management, decrease emissions, and increase operational efficiency. Marine fuel management systems help in providing precise data about the amount of fuel oil used during combustion at any specific vessel speed or engine rpm. Ship’s crew can continuously measure and monitor the fuel. Constant measuring system assists in measuring fuel combustion rate or the quantity of fuel required by an engine at a particular rpm in an hour or in one full day. Prime functions of Marine Fuel Management Market include protection against fluctuations and shortages in fuel supply, fuel purchases in bulk quantity, closer visibility and control of fuelling costs, reduced fuel theft through higher visibility, and increasing vessel efficiency.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Marine Fuel Management Market is segmented into process and application. In process segment, measuring segment has a major share in the global market during the forecast period. Monitoring segment is projected to increase rapidly due to growing adoption rate of monitoring function in Marine Fuel Management Market.

In terms of the application segment, fleet management segment has emerged as the leading application area and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period. Development of this segment is derived by substantial demand for consistent fleet fuel management solutions to cut down on fuel costs and increase operational performance of fleets.

By region, the Marine Fuel Management Market is segmented into the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific region largest market share for marine fuel management market in 2017. The dominance of the market is mainly credited to growing shipbuilding activities and additional old marine fuel management systems with advanced ones.

North America is followed by the Asia Pacific in terms of the revenue-generating region in the Marine Fuel Management Market and accounted for around xx% share of the total market in 2017. Fleet management and fuel consumption, together accounted for about xx% of the total market in 2015, with the former constituting around xx%. The fleet management application area is expected to grow at a faster rate of xx% during the forecast period. The Marine Fuel Management Market is driven by factors such as increasing government regulations with respect to air emissions & other discharges, and innovation in fuel management technology.

Key player’s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in Marine Fuel Management Market are ABB, Aquametro AG, Banlaw Systems Ltd., Bergan Blue, BMT Group, DNV-GL AS, Emerson, Endress+Hauser Management AG, Eniram, Interschalt Marine Systems GmbH, Kaminco, Krill Systems, Inc., Marorka, Mustang Technologies, Nautical Control LP, and Siemens AG.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global Marine Fuel Management Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Marine Fuel Management Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Marine Fuel Management Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Marine Fuel Management Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Marine Fuel Management Market:

Global Marine Fuel Management Market, by Process:

• Measuring

• Monitoring

• Reporting

• Throttle Optimization

• Fuel Theft Detection

• Tank Level

Global Marine Fuel Management Market, by Application:

• Fuel Consumption

• Efficiency Level

• Fleet Management

• Viscosity Control

• Shore Side Reporting

• Cross Fleet Standardization

• Cargo Delivery Verification

Global Marine Fuel Management Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

Key Players, Global Marine Fuel Management Market:

• ABB

• Aquametro AG

• Banlaw Systems Ltd.

• Bergan Blue

• BMT Group

• DNV-GL AS

• Emerson

• Endress+Hauser Management AG

• Eniram

• Interschalt Marine Systems GmbH

• Kaminco

• Krill Systems, Inc.

• Marorka

• Mustang Technologies

• Nautical Control LP

• Siemens AG

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Marine Fuel Management Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Marine Fuel Management Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Marine Fuel Management Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Marine Fuel Management Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Marine Fuel Management Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Marine Fuel Management Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Marine Fuel Management Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Marine Fuel Management by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Marine Fuel Management Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Marine Fuel Management Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Marine Fuel Management Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

