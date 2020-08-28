Global SATCOM Equipment Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Product, Technology, Vertical, End-Use and Region.

Global SATCOM Equipment Market was valued US$ 20.3 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 36.7 Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 7.68% during forecast period.

The major growth drivers in the global SATCOM (satellite communication) equipment market is the huge demand for energy-efficient, enhanced lifespan, the increase in the number of research and development activities associated to SATCOM equipment in India, China, and the U.S., and advanced communication systems coupled with varied functions and improved reliability. Latest technology coupled with advanced spacecraft designs, many developments made in Earth observation services, growing satellites’ use for surveillance and navigational tasks, and the increasing requirement for high throughput satellite services are some other factors that are likely to fuel the expansion of the SATCOM equipment market across the globe in the upcoming years.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Segmentation:

By end-use, the maritime SATCOM equipment segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the global SATCOM equipment market in 2018. For instance, commercial and naval vessels are at sea for long periods, they robust SATCOM systems to maintain contact with shore under any weather and sea conditions. Maritime satellite communication systems also provide the best turnkey terminals for internet access and television reception.

Based on a vertical, commercial segment is expected to register a major revenue share in the SATCOM equipment market globally. SATCOM equipment is used for different applications, like communications, earth observation, scientific research, meteorology, exploration, mapping, asset tracking, surveillance, security, and educational training. The miniaturization of SATCOM systems and equipment has made satellite communication economically and possibly more viable for widespread usage in the civil, commercial, government, and military sectors.

Regional Analysis:

The Asia Pacific SATCOM equipment market is expected to witness the highest CAGR, because of the increased use of satellite antennas in automobiles in the region. With recent space survey missions by space agencies, like Indian Space Research Organization (India) and China National Space Administration (China), the SATCOM equipment market has witnessed significant growth in the APAC region.

Industry Ecosystem:

Globally, the manufacturing companies trying to enter the SATCOM equipment market are required to maintain stringent regulatory standards. Additionally, the high level of capital requirement also poses a major barrier to the entry of new players. This offers an edge to the recognized players in the industry competition.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global SATCOM Equipment Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global SATCOM Equipment Market.

Scope of the Global SATCOM Equipment Market

Global SATCOM Equipment Market, By Product

• SATCOM Receiver

• SATCOM Transmitter/Transponder

• SATCOM Transceiver

• SATCOM Antenna

• SATCOM Modem/Router

• Others

Global SATCOM Equipment Market, By Vertical

• Government & Defense

• Commercial

Global SATCOM Equipment Market, By End-Use

• Portable SATCOM Equipment

• Land Mobile SATCOM Equipment

• Maritime SATCOM Equipment

• Airborne SATCOM Equipment

• Land Fixed SATCOM Equipment

Global SATCOM Equipment Market, By Technology

• SATCOM VSAT

• SATCOM Telemetry

• SATCOM AIS

• SATCOM-on-the-Move

• SATCOM-on-the-Pause

Global SATCOM Equipment Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global SATCOM Equipment Market

• General Dynamics

• L3 Technologies

• Harris

• Cobham

• Viasat

• Iridium

• Gilat Satellite Networks

• Aselsan

• Intellian Technologies

• Hughes Network Systems

• Newtec

• Campbell Scientific

• Nd Satcom

• Satcom Global

• Holkirk Communications

• Network Innovations

• Avl Technologies

