Global Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market value is expected to increase from the US $ 15.36 Billion in 2018 to the US $ XX Billion in 2026. This shows a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of XX %.

The key drivers in the market growth includes an increase in adoption of therapeutics pertaining to factors such as the risk of distant reappearance, blocking estrogen from binding to tumor cells and risk of developing the disease in another breast. The industry size is expected to be driven by a rise in western lifestyle adoption, increase in awareness regarding breast cancer, rising prevalence of obesity in women post menopause and short breastfeeding timeframe.

Targeted drug therapy held the highest share in the Global Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market in 2016. Targeted drug therapy is expected to lead the growth in the coming years because of factors like stopping the growth of new blood vessels, triggering immune system and changing proteins. Chemotherapy segment is expected to see low growth because of the increased cost associated with drugs that put a financial burden on the patient and reactions of chemotherapy resulting in multi-drug resistance.

The USA had the largest share in the Global Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market in 2016 due to increased awareness and increased funding in Research and Development. Poland market is expected to grow with the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The Asia Pacific will grow at a substantial pace pertaining to factors like increasing cases of the disease, western lifestyle becoming popular and adoption of advanced technology.

Rise in Research and Development funding for innovative drugs, high frequency of CSR activities carried out by corporates for awareness of breast cancer, mergers and acquisition are the key driving factors for the Global Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market over the forecast period.

Research Methodology:

Bloomberg, Factiva, and Hoovers are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Global Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Global Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market globally.

Some of the major players operating in the Global Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market are as follows:

• AstraZeneca

• Eisai Co., Ltd

• Eli Lilly

• Roche Diagnostics

• Novartis AG

• Pfizer

• Celgene

• Sanofi

• Teva Pharmaceutical

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

• Merck & Co. Inc.

• Medivation Inc.

• GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Puma Biotechnology

Key Target Audience:

• Breast Cancer Treatment Drugs Manufacturers

• Group Purchase Organizations (GPOs)

• Distributors of Breast Cancer Drugs

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Healthcare Institutions

• Research Institutes

• Market Research and Consulting Firms

Years considered to estimate the market size of the Global Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market are as follows:

• Base year – 2018

• Estimated year – 2019

• Forecast period – 2019 to 2024

The scope of the Report:

Research report categorizes the Global Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market-based drug class, technology, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market, By Drug Class:

• HER2 Inhibitors

• Mitotic Inhibitors

• Anti-metabolites

• Aromatase Inhibitors

• Hormone Receptor Agonist/Antagonist

Global Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market, By Technology:

• Chemotherapy

• Alkylating Agents

• Cytotoxic agents

• Antimetabolites

• Plant derivatives

• Others

• Radiation Therapy

o Intraoperative radiotherapy,

o External beam radiation therapy

o Brachytherapy

o Radioisotope therapy

• Hormone Therapy

o Hormone Antagonists

o Corticosteroids

o Aromatase inhibitor

o Selective estrogen receptor modulators (SERMs)

• Biotherapy

o Monoclonal antibodies

o Interleukin

o Kinases

o Others

Global Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market, By Geography:

• North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o U.K.

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Rest of Europe (RoE)

• Asia-Pacific (APAC)

o Japan

o China

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

