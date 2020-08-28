Global Geomembrane Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Geomembrane Market was valued US$2.30 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast period.

Global Geomembrane market is segmented by raw material, by manufacturing process, by application and by region. In terms of raw material, Geomembrane market is segmented into HDPE, LDPE, PVC, EPDM and PP. Blown Film and Calendering are the manufacturing process of the Global Geomembrane market. Waste Management, Mining, Water Management and Tunnel Lining are application segment of Geomembrane market. Geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Global Geomembranes, the most significant group within geo-synthetics, are made up of flexible polymeric materials that are impermeable in nature, thus creating a barrier to the movement of water, fluids, and other soluble materials. These membranes possess significant mechanical properties such as tensile strength & elongation, tear resistance, impact resistance, and interface shear strength. They are widely used for solid waste containment, mining, and water containment applications.

Global Geomembranes Market, by Raw Material

High-density polyethylene (HDPE) is the leading raw material segment, owing to its enhanced elasticity and flexibility, ease in installation, and cost and operational advantage. The extrusion technology segment generated the highest revenue in 2017, with almost half of the total market share, followed by the calendaring segment.

Global Geomembranes are used in various applications, such as waste management, mining, water management, tunnel lining, and Tunnel Lining. The waste management application segment is estimated to have led the Global Geomembranes market in terms of value as well as volume, followed by the mining segment in 2017.

North America witnessed maximum demand for Global Geomembranes, owing to the stringent government regulations regarding waste management and rise in awareness towards environment protection by manufacturing sectors. U.S. dominates the North America geomembrane market, in terms of both value and volume.

GSE Environmental LLC, Agru America Inc., Solmax International Inc., Nilex Inc., Carthage Mills, NAUE GmbH & Co. KG, Officine Maccaferri S.p.A., Geofabrics Australasia Private Limited, Carlisle Syntec Systems, Huifeng Geosynthetics, CETCO, Juta A.S., Plastika Kritis S.A., Colorado Lining International, Environmental Protection Inc., Layfield, Raven Engineered Films, SealEco, Titan Environmental Containment, XR Global Geomembranes, ACE Geosynthesis, Fiberweb India Ltd are key players included in the Global Geomembranes market.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Geomembranes Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted Market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes Market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the Market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Geomembranes Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the Market segments, and project the Global Geomembranes Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Geomembranes Market the report investor’s guide.

