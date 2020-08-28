Global Calcium Carbonate Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)

Global Calcium Carbonate Market was valued at US$ XX.XX Bn in 2019, and is expected to reach US$ 38.72 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.4 % during forecast period.

Calcium carbonate is found in rocks as the minerals of calcite and aragonite and is the main component of pearls and the shells of marine organisms, snails, and eggs. Limestone is used as the source for the production of precipitated calcium carbonate.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Calcium carbonate is used as an additive and extender to make paints and coatings more durable and bright. The increasing demand for paints and coatings on the back of promising construction, building industry and the paper business, developing utilization of Nano-calcium carbonate in the pharmaceutical and rubber creativities are drive the growth in global calcium carbonate market. Calcium carbonate in metalloid minerals, dietary supplements, and as an additive in thermoplastics such as polyvinyl chloride (PVC) such properties are anticipated to drive market growth during forecast period.

Based on the product type, Ground Calcium Carbonate (GCC) and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC) both have the same chemical formula, but they differ in their manufacturing process, properties and end use. GCC is produced by mechanical grinding of the limestone and then it is classified to the required size. There are no chemical changes involved in the process. Ground Calcium Carbonate (GCC) segment is expected to grow at XX% CAGR during the forecast period.

While manufacturing of PCC Calcination, Hydration/slacking, Carbonation, Filtration and drying process is involved. The size and shape of PCC are controlled and other impurities are removed during the process. Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC) segment is expected to grow at the highest XX% CAGR during the forecast period, thanks to its more advanced applications as compared to GCC.

Among the all application segment, Paper & pulp segment is expected to grow at XX% CAGR during the forecast period. Calcium carbonate is preferred for paper making process attribute to properties like extended shelf life of paper, better print quality, and cheaper paper production process. In Building & Construction industry it is used as building material and fixing in different products e.g., concrete, rooftop singles, renders, paving, ceramics, and so forth. In Dietary supplements additionally, contain calcium carbonate as a product of calcium. Furthermore, it is used in shaving creams, cosmetics, hair care and skin care products.

On the basis of region, Global Calcium Carbonate Market divided into five regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East Africa. Among all the regions, the Asia Pacific had the XX% market share in 2018 and is projected to lead the market during the forecast period, thanks to establishment of new paper mills, an increase in paper production, and the rise in mineral loadings of paper to reduce pulp usage.

China adopted new paper manufacturing technologies, which provide Low price and easy availability, which have encouraged the China Paper-Making Industry Association to choose for calcium carbonate over other filler materials. Europe and North America are leading markets for calcium carbonate in terms of revenue.

In Egypt El Minya region is one of the highest quality and world’s largest Limestone deposits, with brightness levels of 99% and a CaCO3 content of 99.6%. The ACMA’s first manufacturing plant is in Egypt, it has a solid regional foot print and a growing international scope and top supplier of Ground Calcium Carbonate and Coated Calcium Carbonate.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Calcium Carbonate Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Calcium Carbonate Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Calcium Carbonate Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Global Calcium Carbonate Market Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Calcium Carbonate Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Calcium Carbonate Market

Global Sodium Hydroxide Market, by Product Type

• Ground Calcium Carbonate

• Precipitated Calcium Carbonate

Global Calcium Carbonate Market, by Application

• Paper & pulp

• Plastic

• Paint

• Rubber

• Adhesives & Sealants

• Building & Construction

• Others

Global Calcium Carbonate Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in the Global Calcium Carbonate Market

• Huber Engineered Materials

• Fujian Snamu Nano Calcium Carbonate Co Ltd.

• Graymont Ltd.

• Mississippi Lime Company

• Imerys Mineral Ltd.

• Omya GmBH

• Changzhou Calcium Carbonate Ltd.

• Jinsha Chemical

• Jiawei Chemical

• Shiraishi Kogyo Kaisha Ltd.

• Schaefer Kalk Sdn Bhd

Global Calcium Carbonate Market Request For View Sample Report Page : @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/24709

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com