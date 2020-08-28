Global Lightweight Materials Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)

Global Lightweight Materials Market was valued to be US$ 133.1 Bn in 2019 and is estimated to reach at an evaluation of US$ 225.3 Bn by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast 2020 and 2027.



Market Definition:

Lightweight Materials are advanced materials, is a way to achieve better fuel efficiency widely used in automotive industries by replacing heavy steel components with lighter ones such as aluminium, high-strength steel, magnesium (Mg) alloys, carbon fiber, and glass fiber-reinforced polymer which directly reduce the vehicle’s weight by up to 50% and therefore, reduce fuel consumption and offers great potential in increasing vehicle efficiency.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Dynamics:

The report comprises of worldwide Lightweight Materials Market presentation in terms of revenue from various segments and detailed evaluation of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market. These factors involve the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges for the key companies and stakeholders in the industry.

The prime factors driving the growth of Lightweight Materials market are growing demand in aviation, marine, automotive, and wind energy thanks to superior properties, as it reduces CO2 emissions from vehicles, further increasing fuel economy and increasing vehicle durability while ensuring safety and performance and propelling the growth of automotive lightweight materials market. Moreover, growing government initiatives in reduction of weight with alternatives such as, using electric battery vehicles and improved efficiency in powertrain.

Moreover, introduction of electric vehicles results to tremendous growth and technological revolution. Also, huge capital have already been invested in R&D, Therefore, the increasing demand and providing an opportunity for the growth in the market.

However, Higher costs of lightweight materials such as carbon fiber reinforced composites, magnesium and titanium compared to standard materials can hinder the extensive usage of these materials and increase the vehicle overall cost, which in turn hamper the growth of the market.

Global Lightweight Materials Market: Market Segmentation

The report covers competitive analysis of the Lightweight Materials Market in each of the geographical segments thereby providing insight into a market share at the macro as well as micro levels.

Based on Application, automotive industries dominated the overall market with a market share of 86% in 2019 and is estimated to grow in the coming year. The growth of lightweight material is attributed due to modernization, living standard, product innovation and growing penetration of electric vehicle, especially in emerging countries. Moreover, the rising awareness about gas emissions led to the growing application of lightweight components such as high strength steel, aluminium and composites which adds efficiency to the vehicles, reduces the emission of Carbon dioxide and improve car mileage as compared to heavier cars. Thus, reducing fuel consumption by 6-8 % and requires less power to accelerate in comparisons to heavier cars.

In terms of types, Polymers and composites segments are estimated to dominate the market and projected to grow during the forecast period. The requirement for polymers and composites is blooming at a sustainable rate as it enhances fuel efficiency by approximately 30% and reduces the weight of the vehicles by more than 45%. High strength steel is also prominently used by automotive industries which reduce the vehicle weight by 25.0 % used as a replacement with traditional steel. Further, Aluminum & Magnesium alloys are also widely used as lightweight material and deliver up to 25% with increasing fuel efficiency up to 1%.

Global Lightweight Materials Market: Geographical Analysis

North America is the dominant market with a market share of UD$ XX Mn in 2019 and is anticipated to reach US$ 12,377.7 kilotons by 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. The Growth is attributing due to presences of the large manufacturer and well-established infrastructure in the region such as the U.S and Canada. Further, improved living standard with growing disposable income and growing renewable energy equipment is boosting the market growth in the region. Moreover, the adoption of stringent regulation in concern to safety and development for autonomous vehicles are creating growth opportunities in the Asia Pacific region.

However, Europe is projected to have a significant growth at CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast, because of growing investments in the energy sector. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific, especially in emerging countries like India, Japan and China are expected to witness remarkable growth in the upcoming forecast.

Competitive Analysis: Global Lightweight Materials Market:

The report of Global Lightweight Materials Market analysis includes information of detailed analysis leading manufacturer’s, prominent vendors and upcoming trends & challenges that will influence market growth. Further, the adoption of variant strategic business activities such as acquisitions, mergers, collaboration, etc. are estimated to create productive opportunities for the global market over the forecast period.

As per report, some major prominent players in Lightweight Materials Market are ArcelorMittal S.A., Alcoa Inc., Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, PPG Industries, Inc.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Lightweight Materials Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

Some of the Key Recent Developments& Acquisition:

• In May 2019, BASF SE planned to produce Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) plant and engineering plastics compounding plant in Zhanjiang, China at the company’s proposed integrated chemical production (“Verbund”) site.

• In January 2019, Toray Industries, Inc. world’s largest manufacturer of carbon fibre proclaimed to hold the opening ceremony of Automotive Center Europe (AMCEU), the department serves as a technological improvement base of Toray Group to expand its Green Innovation (GR) Business in Europe. Toray’s GR business is at the forefront of environmental constraints, by leveraging the Group’s highly useful materials as well as its cutting-edge technologies for automobiles.

• In April 2019, Novelis Inc. proclaimed to supply Toyota Motor Corporation with the premium aluminium automotive sheet for the all-new 2019 Toyota RAV4. The RAV4 is Toyota’s number-one-leading vehicle and the best-selling truck in the country. With an improved design that involves Novelis aluminium in the fenders, hood, and liftgate, the fifth-generation pattern of the RAV4 is 4% lighter than previous models.

• Toray world’s largest manufacturer of carbon fiber takes over advanced composites from TenCate and pay US$ 930 Mn to strengthen its thermoplastic composites skills.

• Novelis Inc., the large vendors in recycling aluminium and rolling proclaimed to acquire Aleris Corporation, an international operator of rolling aluminium products.

• Multibillion oil and gas acquisition between DEA & BASF, A multi-billion-euro joint venture to combine with German company BASF, creating Europe largest unconventional oil and gas company, Wintershall DEA.

• LyondellBasell took over Schulman, Inc., one of the largest chemicals, plastics and refining operator. Schulman, Inc. is the leading producer of high-performance plastic composites, materials and powders.

The report also helps in understanding Global Lightweight Materials Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Lightweight Materials Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Pathogen Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Lightweight Materials Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Lightweight Materials Market:

Global Lightweight Materials Market, By Type:

• Metals

o Aluminum

o High Strength Steel

o Magnesium

o Titanium

• Composites

o Carbon-fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP)

o Glass-fiber reinforced plastic (GFRP)

o Others

• Polymers

o Polycarbonate

o Polypropylene

o Others (Polyamide etc.)

Global Lightweight Materials Market, By Application

• Automotive

• Aviation

• Marine

• Wind Energy

• Others (Transportation, Packaging, and Other Engineered Goods)

Global Lightweight Materials Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Global Lightweight Materials Market, key Players

• ArcelorMittal S.A.

• Alcoa Inc.

• Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

• PPG Industries, Inc.

• Toray Industries, Inc.

• Cytec Industries Inc.,

• ExxonMobil Corporation

• E.I DuPont de Nemours and Company

• Bayer AG

• Novelis Inc.

• ThyssenKrupp AG

• Henkel Corporation

• Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd.

• Zoltek Companies Inc

• Rio Tinto Alcan Inc.

• Kaiser Aluminium

• US Magnesium LLC

• A&S Magnesium Inc.

• China Hongqiao Group Ltd.

