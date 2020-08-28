Global Tactical Data Link Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – By Platform, Application, Component and Region.

Global Tactical Data Link Market was valued at US$ 4.5Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 7.9Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.29% during a forecast period.

Having information in real-time is essential. Data links are critical to enabling the digital battlespace, providing the warfighter with situational awareness, tactical data link are the link in exchange of critical data and battlefield execution capabilities. Increasing geopolitical tension and security threats are major driving growth reason for tactical data link market.

Based on the Platform, Air-based segment is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period. Increasing demand for rotary wing and fixed wing aircraft, and UAV is driving the segment. Emerging trends in military aircraft to include the use of advanced tactical data link for attack, command & control and situational awareness. Air based communication systems are increasingly being deployed to support multiple missions during emergency case. In trends 5th to 4th Gen Aircraft are beyond-line-of-sight access to data service providers, and a multi-level security track correlation and data fusion processor, connected to several different data domains are helped by tactical data link and also growth factor for global tactical data link market.

The report provides details list of drivers and restraints of the market, which are influencing the market growth.

Major driving factors of the Tactical Data Link Market are the global aerospace valves market is the rising number of aircraft. Shorter aerospace valves replacement and increasing demand for the secure network to share data between maritime, airborne or land radio communications at high speed. Increasing in passing the accurate and assured, situational awareness information during the on-going operations are creating market opportunity. High demand and huge popularity for tactical data link in the aerospace market on a global scale. Low defense budgets and High Investment cost will act as a restraint to the market.

In terms of region, North America is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period. Huge demand for improved interoperability among forces in the region. Helping in intelligence, surveillance, & reconnaissance segment at larger amount. Advancing tactical data link for the attack, situational awareness, and command control are the emerging trends in military for the US. Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

The report includes a detailed study of Porter’s Five Forces model to analyze the different factors affecting the growth of the market. Moreover, the study also covers a market attractiveness analysis, brand portfolio expansion, mergers, collaborations, joint ventures, acquisitions, PESTLE analysis, Value Chain Analysis, and SWOT analysis.

The Scope of the Report for Tactical Data Link Market

Global Tactical Data Link Market, By Platform

• Air-based

• Sea-based

• Land-based

• Weapon-based

Global Tactical Data Link Market, By Application

• Command & Control

• ISR

• Electronic Warfare

• Radio Communication

Global Tactical Data Link Market, By Component

• Software

• Hardware

Global Tactical Data Link Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Tactical Data Link Market

• L3 Technologies

• Rockwell Collins

• Raytheon

• General Dynamics

• ViaSat

• BAE Systems

• Leonardo

• Northrop Grumman

• Saab AB

• Tactical Communications

• Ultra Electronics

• Thales

• Harris

