Global Polysilicon Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast 2018-2026, by Application, by Regions.

Global Polysilicon market was value US$ 5.7 Bn in 2017, and expected to reach US$ 14.52 Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 12.4 % during forecast period.

Global Polysilicon Market, by ApplicationPolysilicon also called Polycrystalline silicon, is a high purity, stable, and crystalline form of silicon. It is produced from metallurgical grade silicon by a chemical purification process, called the Siemens process. It offers properties similar to semiconductors. It is prevalently used as a raw material by the solar photovoltaic and electronics industry.

The rapid increase in the number of solar photovoltaic installations and the rising demand for electronic devices across the globe is likely to drive the growth of the polysilicon market in the upcoming years. Moreover, government subsidies are making the use of solar appliances affordable in urban and semi-urban areas, which is expected to boost the demand for polysilicon during the forecast period.

The use of electronic-grade polysilicon in the manufacturing of electronic circuits and power conversion devices, among others is projected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the increasing population, improved living standards, and urbanization are leading to an increased demand for power, offering lucrative opportunities to players in the polysilicon market.

Over the past few years, operating industries have faced challenges such as plant shutdowns, anti-dumping regulations, and oversupply. But despite that, over the forecast period, the market is expected to experience a more balanced supply and demand scenario, price stability, and profitability.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global polysilicon market in last few years. Due to due to rapid urbanization and the high demand for the product in end-use industries such as solar power generation and electronics. China is the largest producer and supplier of solar photovoltaic installations in the world. In addition South Korea, and Japan are the major electronic component producers, which is likely to boost the demand for polysilicon in the region.

North America accounted for the second-largest share of the global polysilicon market in last year. The European market witnessed moderate growth and the increasing demand for consumer electronics in the region is expected to drive market growth in the upcoming years.

Key players operating in the global polysilicon market are Wacker Chemie AG, OCI Company Ltd., GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited., TBEA Co. Ltd, REC Silicon ASA., CSG Holdings Co., Ltd., Tokuyama Corporation, Daqo New Energy Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, Hanwha Chemical Co., Ltd, Asia Silicon, Osaka Titanium Technologies Co., Ltd., Qatar Solar Technologies, and Hemlock Semiconductor Corporation.

The report covers total market for polysilicon market has been analyzed based on the Porter’s five forces model. The impact of the different market factors, such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities, challenges key issues SWOT analysis, and technology forecasting is also illustrated in the report. This gives an idea about the key drivers, such as high growth and demand in emerging economies countries.

Scope of Polysilicon Market:

Global Polysilicon Market, by Application

• Photovoltaic

• Electronics

Global Polysilicon Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Polysilicon Market:

• Wacker Chemie AG

• OCI Company Ltd.

• GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited.

• TBEA Co. Ltd

• REC Silicon ASA.

• CSG Holdings Co., Ltd.

• Tokuyama Corporation

• Daqo New Energy Co., Ltd.

• Mitsubishi Materials Corporation

• Hanwha Chemical Co., Ltd

• Asia Silicon

• Osaka Titanium Technologies Co., Ltd.

• Qatar Solar Technologies

• Hemlock Semiconductor Corporation.

