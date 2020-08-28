Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market is expected to reach USD 851.36 Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX % (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).



N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone is biodegradable and recyclable by distillation hence has attaracted the market. N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone is used in various industrial applications such as recovery of certain hydrocarbons generated in the processing of petrochemicals, graffiti removal, photoresist stripping and water borne coatings.

Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) MarketThe report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) market based on application is segmented into petrochemicals, paints & coatings, electronics, pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals and others. Petrochemicals segment leads the N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone market while, electronics segment is projected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. In petrochemicals industry N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone is use to improve the oil efficiency, re-refining the lubricating oil and as a solvent for extraction. In electronics for cleaning and degreasing, and as a photoresist stripper.

Geographically, N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Asia Pacific is leading the N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone market this is attributed to the growing lithium-ion battery production and rising pharmaceutical industry. There is increasing investment in the lithium-ion battery production in countries such as China, South Korea, and India to meet the rising local demand.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Report:

N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone Market, By Application:

• Petrochemicals

• Paints & Coatings

• Electronics

• Pharmaceuticals

• Agrochemicals

• Others

N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players of the N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone Market:

• BASF

• Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

• Lyondellbasell

• Ashland

• Eastman

• Shandong Qingyun Changxin Chemical Science-Tech Co., Ltd.

• Abtonsmart Chemical Group

• Hefei TNJ Chemicals Industry Co., Ltd.

• Balaji Amines

• Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

• Puyang Guangming Chemicals Co., Ltd.

• Santa Cruz Biotechnology

