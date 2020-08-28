Global Airborne Fire Control Radar Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – By Frequency Band, and Geography

Global Airborne Fire Control Radar Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.

The airborne fire control radar is a specially designed radar to provide information to the fire control systems for calculation of the firing solution. Fire control radar is used as a weapon control radar that estimates the position of a target and informs the fire control systems installed on the missiles.

The development of active electronic scanned array (AESA) based systems is a major factor for growing the airborne fire control radar market. The AESA helps in determining the direction of the target with high precision, which is growing the interest among the defense forces. Moreover, the rise in the defense budget is increasing the growth of the airborne fire control radar market. However, the surge in cyber warfare and incapability of radar to detect stealth technologies is impacting negatively on market growth during the forecast period.

S-band accounted for the maximum market share during the forecast period owing to its higher accuracy in determining the accuracy of the firing. The X-band provides higher frequency and enhanced accuracy than S-band radar systems, owing to the defense forces are adopting this X-band at a faster rate as compared to S-band and Ku/Ka/K-band.

North America leads the market share for airborne fire control radar market to determine the accuracy of the fire from aircraft or helicopters. Asia-Pacific is expected to the fastest growing airborne fire control radar market during the forecast period, owing to the strong economic growth and increasing military expenditure, and industrial development.

Key players in the global airborne fire control radar market are Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Saab AB, Finmeccanica Spa, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Raytheon Company, General Dynamics Corporation, Thales Group, Harris, Leonardo, BAE Systems PLC, and Airbus Group among others.

Scope of the Global Airborne Fire Control Radar Market

Global Airborne Fire Control Radar Market by Frequency Band

• S-band

• X-band

• Ku/K/Ka Band

Global Airborne Fire Control Radar Market by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Global Airborne Fire Control Radar Market, by Application

• Attacker

• Bomber

• Military

• Others

