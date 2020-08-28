Global Mica Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Type, Grade, End User, and Region.

Global Mica Market was valued US$ 520.30 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach 680.60 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.91 % during a forecast period.

Mica is flexible, dielectric, hydrophilic, elastic, and have insulating properties, which are mainly used as an insulator, pigment extender and filler in electronics, paints & coatings, construction, cosmetics, and other industries.

The rise in demand from electrical and electronics, construction, paint & coating, and personal care industries for mica is expected to drive the market growth. It has the good features of a two-piece body smooth surface, superior diameter to thickness ratio, and shape. Additionally, it is used in the production of cosmetics and toothpaste because of the existence of crystalline elements in the mica.

On the other hand, usage of mica can be replaced by acrylate polymers, cellulose acetate, fiberglass, nylon, phenolic and others in the electrical, electronics, and insulation applications are expected to limit the market growth. Additionally, many governments across the globe have implemented strict rules to regulate mica mining, which directly decreases the production of the mica.

An increase in the usage of mica in the novel paint technology is one of the key trends in the global mica market. Mica is widely used in modern paint technology and in automotive paints to deliver clear coats and pearlescent finish. Furthermore, the trend of capturing high-definition images and video and the application of automation technologies across many sectors are driving the requirement for high-capacity Mica.

Sheet mica is widely used in the electrical and electronic machines in diverse shapes and sizes. It is used in equipment like condensers, electronic tubes, and radar circuits, transformers, thermostats, and radio due to its superior insulation property. Sheet mica is primarily used in the electronic and electrical industries and it used in the form of washers, discs, tubes, and plates.

The electronics segment is expected to contribute US$ XX Mn share in the global market. Mica is used for many puposes from decoration to insulation and it is used in many industries from cosmetics to the aviation industry because of its special properties. The mica is widely used in the electronics industry because of its chemical, physical, and electrical properties and features like perfect cleavage, superior flexibility, resistance, low electrical and thermal conductivity, and dielectric strength. Additionally, mica is also used in electronic consumer goods, which includes hairdryers, toasters, LED lights, other illumination equipment, acoustic guitars and smoke detectors.

Region-wise, The Asia Pacific region is projected to be a leading region in the global mica market. The growth in the population, high disposable income and purchasing power in developing countries like China and India are expected to boost the market growth in the region. Many of the manufacturers of mica are shifting their manufacturing units to the APAC regions because of the developing countries in the region offer low transportation costs, easy availability of land and raw material, low cost of labor.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Mica Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Mica Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Mica Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Thyroid Gland Disorders Treatment Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Mica Market make the report investor’s guide.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The Scope of the Report for Global Mica Market

Global Mica Market, By Type

• Natural

• Synthetic

Global Mica Market, By Grade

• Ground Mica

• Sheet Mica

• Built-Up Mica

Global Mica Market, By End User

• Paints & Coatings

• Electronics

• Construction

• Cosmetics

• Others

Global Mica Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Mica Market

• Premier Mica Company

• Asheville-Schoonmaker Mica Company

• Mica Manufacturing Co. Pvt. Ltd.

• Santa Fe Gold Corporation

• Smemica Diytrade

• Zhejiang Taizhou TU-POLY

• Xanadu Technologies

• Pamica

• Gunpatroy Private Limited

• Daruka Minerals

• Basf Catalysts Llc.

• Cogebi N.V.

• Cleveland Mica Company

• Franklin Industrial Minerals Co.

• Aromax Colourants Pvt. Ltd

