Global Electric Vehicle Motor Market- Industry Analysis and forecast 2027: By Motor Type, Vehicle Type, and Region.

Global Electric Vehicle Motor Market size was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at XX% through 2020 to 2027, reaching US$ XX Mn.

Of all the oil consumed in the U.S, 70% is used for transportation. Further, passenger vehicles use 70 % of transportation oil. Globally, a rising middle class in China & India is causing demand for passenger cars to balloon, and with it, demand for oil. By 2050, there may be as many as 1.5 Bn cars on the road, compared to 750 million in 2010.

This type of demand represents both a challenge & an opportunity to capitalize on new vehicle technologies. In a world where oil is a limited resource, an alternate source of transportation fuel “electricity” is not only a smart investment, but it is an inevitable one.

The main factors which drive the electric vehicle motor market are growth in electric vehicle industry, & increase in government rules & regulations with respect to vehicular emission. The development in technologies, like manufacturing of energy-efficient motors, is expected to boost the market growth in the near future. In addition, rise in government initiatives related to electric vehicles is expected to provide many opportunities for the market growth.

For Electric Vehicle (EV), motor is the one & only power source. Comparing with industry motor, the motor drive system in EV has several challenges, such as dynamic running with unpredicted drive cycle, high torque/power density to reduce the vehicle curb weight, robust limp-home functionality to ensure vehicle can run even when some key components failed, life-time guarantee, wide speed control range, etc.

As the impact of COVID-19 related lockdowns spread during the first quarter of 2020, global electric vehicle sales in major markets, including Europe and the US, are expected to fall significantly. Falling consumer demand, disruption to upstream & downstream supply chains, and government guidelines have now resulted in the suspension and curtailment of production at major automotive OEMs and battery manufacturers. European and US automakers have delayed Asian Li-ion battery shipments initially scheduled for Q2 2020 amid the growing uncertainty for automotive demand.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Electric Vehicle Motor Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Electric Vehicle Motor Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Electric Vehicle Motor Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Electric Vehicle Motor Market make the report investor’s guide.

Global Electric Vehicle Motor Market, by Motor Type:

• Alternating Current (AC) Motor

• Direct Current (DC) Motor

Global Electric Vehicle Motor Market, by Vehicle Type:

• Passenger Car

• Commercial Vehicle

• Two-wheelers

Global Electric Vehicle Motor Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global Electric Vehicle Motor Market Key Players

• Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

• Toyota Motor Corporation

• Tesla Motors

• Ford Motor Company

• Nissan Motor Corporation Ltd.

• Continental AG

• Ametek Incorporation

• Siemens AG

• Baldor Electric Company Inc.

• Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

• ARC Systems Incorporation

