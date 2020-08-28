Global Automotive Cylinder Liner Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Material Type, Vehicle Type, Cylinder Liner Type, Sales Channel, Application and Region.

Global Automotive Cylinder Liner Market by material type (stainless steel cylinder liner, cylinder liner, cast iron cylinder liner, titanium alloy cylinder liner, aluminium alloy cylinder liner),application (gasoline, diesel), vehicle type (heavy duty cylinder liner vehicle, light duty cylinder liner vehicle), cylinder liner types (wet, dry) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America) is expected to reach US$ 4.8Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.3% during a forecast period.

Factors such as growing automotive production, increasing number of heavy trucks and rising demand for construction equipment are driving the market for automotive cylinder liners. Nowadays, many manufacturers are replacing cast iron with aluminium alloys and other material for example steel and titanium alloys for lighter engines in order to gain better fuel efficiency. Titanium alloys are ideal for luxury and sports cars. Because of these factors the demand for automotive cylinder liners is expected to rise in the global market over the forecast period.

Light Duty Vehicle Cylinder Liner segment is dominating the global automotive cylinder liner market.

Light duty vehicle cylinder liner segment is leading the market growth. The light duty vehicles segment is estimated to grow at a higher rate as compared to the heavy duty vehicles segment during forecast period. This segment is expected to represent a total incremental opportunity of US$ 1,562.8Mn between 2018 and 2026.

Increasing production of light vehicles across the globe because of their popularity among consumers and rise in industrialization and expansion of the construction industry are likely to boost the demand for commercial vehicles, which in turn is likely to drive the automotive cylinder liner market throughout the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific has the largest market share for global automotive cylinder liner market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific is the highest growing region in terms automobile market with 54% market share for Light weight vehicles. Region has estimated selling of 49Mn Light Weight Vehicle sold in 2016. China is highest selling region with around 27Mn Light Weight Vehicle sold in 2016. North America holds the second major market share in automobile followed by Europe. As the Automobile market increase cylinder liners market will rise in likewise.

Key players operating in global automotive cylinder liner market, Mahle GmbH, Federal-Mogul LLC, GKN PLC, Westwood Cylinder Liners, Nippon Piston Rings Co. Ltd., TPR Co. Ltd., ZYNP Corporation, Liners India Limited, Melling Cylinder Sleeves, Cooper Corp, Darton International, Inc., India Pistons Ltd, PowerBore, IPL, Laystall, Slinger, Westwood, ADVANCED SLEEVE, Esteem Auto, ZYNP, Wutingqiao Cylinder Liner, Longk, ZHAOQING POWER, Kaishan, YANTAI VAST, AGS-HAIZHU.

The report encompasses the market by different segments and region, providing an in-depth analysis of the overall industry ecosystem, useful for making an informed strategic decision by the key stakeholders in the industry. Importantly, the report delivers forecasts and share of the market, further giving an insight into the market dynamics, and future opportunities that might exist in the global automotive cylinder liner market. The driving forces, as well as considerable restraints, have been explained in depth. in addition to this, competitive landscape describing the strategic growth of the competitors have been taken into consideration for enhancing market know-how of our clients and at the same time explain global automotive cylinder liner market positioning of competitors.

