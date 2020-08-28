Global Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Product type, Application and by Region.

Global Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Market has valued US$ XX Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX%.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global automotive carbon fiber composite market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and projects the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global automotive carbon fiber composite market.

Increase in vehicle production along with emission norms, also the adoption of new technologies is some of the factors which drive the market. Additionally, growing demand for carbon fiber-reinforced plastics in luxury cars, race cars and other high-performance cars pushing the market towards growth. Recent trend shows that the development of transformative technologies and material systems to make carbon fiber parts for mass-volume vehicles has a direct impact on the subtleties of the automotive composites carbon fiber industry.

The exterior segment is expected to lead the market of automotive composites carbon fiber in terms of value and volume. The growth of an exterior segment of the market can be attributed to the increased demand for automotive composites carbon fiber to manufacture several exterior parts, such as fenders, hoods, bumper beams, and deck lids of vehicles. The automotive composites carbon fiber is used to manufacture the exterior parts of vehicles, as they result in their increased strength and lightweight.

Region-wise, the Asia Pacific is referred to as a fastest and largest growing market for automotive carbon fiber composites. Countries such as China and India viewing growth owing to attributing features such as lightweight vehicles as well as enhanced fuel efficiency. Increased production capacity in terms of volume and new facilities with innovative technological advancements are driving the market of automotive carbon fiber composites in the Asia Pacific region.

The carbon fiber in the automotive composites market includes local and international vendors. The competition among the vendors is very high mainly owing to the increased demand for automobiles and lightweight materials. Furthermore, the entry barriers are very high caused by the huge initial investments and the high control of the market by the key vendors.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Scope of Global Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Market

Global Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Market, Product type

• Hand Layup

• Resin Transfer Molding

• Vacuum Infusion Processing

• Injection Molding

• Compression Molding

Global Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Market, by Application

• Structural Assembly

• Power Train Components

• Interior

• Exterior

• Other

Global Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Market

• Hexcel Corporation

• Mitsubishi

• Toho Tenax America

• Toray Industries

• Wolf Composites

• Polar Manufacturing

• Clear Water Composites

• Rock West Composites

• Hitco Carbon Composites

• Zoltek Carbon Fiber

• ACP Composites

• Revchem Composites

• Protech Composites

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

