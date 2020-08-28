Global System on Module (SoM) Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Type, Application and Region.

Global system on module (SoM) market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

A system on a module (SOM) is a board-level circuit that integrates the main elements of a processing subsystem on a single module. These main elements include clock management, power management, and microprocessor, volatile memory technologies like RAM and DRAM and non-volatile flash memory. It is widely used for the embedded platforms to build end products.

Market Dynamics

Request For View Sample Report Page :@ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/63141/

Growing adoption of IoT based technologies worldwide and surge in the demand of embedded systems due to their computing performance and ultra-low power consumption ability are major driving factors behind the growth of market. Rising requirement of Software Defined Radio (SDR), increasing development and production of self-driving cars in regions like North America and Europe, high adoption of embedded computers for industrial applications and growing demand of multiple embedded wireless solutions like Bluetooth are expected to improve the growth market during forecast period. System on Module offers some major benefits such as reduced cost of the base board or the main PCB, design-reuse feature and stable and reliable platform for developers to build an embedded system, which are ultimately propelling the growth of market.

However, programming code error on a module and rising cost of the module are major restraining factor that could hamper the growth of market. Also complexity of x86-based system on modules could obstruct the growth of market.

Global System on Module (SoM) Market: Segmentation Analysis

By type, ARM architecture dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The growth is attributed to the rising adoption and production of ARM processor architecture based system on module by various manufacturing companies globally. ARM SoM provides cost effective embedded platform. ARM based system on module can support Linux, Android & WinCE. ARM SoM are widely used for a variety of applications likes Test and Measurement, IoT, Industrial HMI, Drone Payload, eBook Reader, Automation, Wearable, Industrial Control, Deep Learning, Remote Date Acquisition, Medical Imaging and others, which ultimately propelling the growth of ARM based SoM market.

In Dec 2019, Variscite announced the launch of the VAR-SOM-MX8M-MINI System on Module, powered by NXP’s i.MX 8M Mini processor. The VAR-SOM-MX8M-MINI offers a low-power and cost-optimized solution with ultimate scalability options to suit a wide range of applications and cost requirements. It feature up to 1.8GHz Quad-core ARM architecture based Cortex-A53 plus a 400MHz Cortex-M4 real-time processor, the VAR-SOM-MX8M-MINI provides several interfaces including certified single band 802.11 b/g/n, 4.2 Bluetooth low energy, Gigabit Ethernet, dual USB2.0, CAN bus and LVDS. I designed to provide customers with ultimate extended lifetime, flexibility, reduced development cost, risk and time.

Global System on Module (SoM) Market: Regional Analysis

Region wise, Asia pacific held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. Developing economies such as China, Japan, India and South Korea are major key contributors behind the growth of market. The growth is attributed to growing investments and production of the different system on modules by OEMs based in China, Japan, and India. Rising adoption of ARM based system of modules in application like industrial automation is driving the growth of market in the region.

Global System on Module (SoM) Market: Key Development

In Feb 2020, Toradex, a leader in embedded computing, announced the launch of Verdin, its latest family of System on Modules (SoMs). Verdin provides a modern, future-proof set of interfaces focusing on ease-of-use and robustness.

In April 2019, Linaro announces launch of 96Boards System-on-Module (SOM) Specification to build a single hardware and software community across low-cost development boards based on Arm technology.

In Feb 2019, Kontron a leading global provider of IoT/Embedded Computing Technology (ECT) has introduced a System-on-Module (SOM) based on the brand-new STM32MP157 processor by STMicroelectronics.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global System on Module (SoM) Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global System on Module (SoM) Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global System on Module (SoM) Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global System on Module (SoM) Market make the report investor’s guide.

Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Report Here: @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/63141/

The Scope of Global System on Module (SoM) Market

Global System on Module (SoM) Market, By Type

• ARM Architecture

• x86 Architecture

• Power Architecture

Global System on Module (SoM) Market, By Application

• Industrial Automation

• Consumer Electronics

• Medical

• Entertainment

• Transportation

• Test & Measurement

• Others

Global System on Module (SoM) Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Global System on Module (SoM) Market, Key Players

• AAEON Technology, Inc

• Advantech Co., Ltd

• Avnet, Inc

• Avalue Technology

• Axiomtek Co., Ltd

• Connect Tech, Inc.

• Congatec AG

• EMAC, Inc

• Eurotech, Inc

• Kontron S&T AG

• Microchip Technology, Inc

• National Instruments Corporation

• Phytic

• SECO S.p.An

• TechNexion Ltd

• Toradex

• VIA Technologies, Inc

• Varicscite

Major Table System on Module Market of Contents Report



1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights

1.3. Research Objectives

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Report Assumptions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Research Methodology

2.3.1. Secondary Research

2.3.1.1. Secondary data

2.3.1.2. Secondary Sources

2.3.2. Primary Research

2.3.2.1. Data from Primary Sources

2.3.2.2. Breakdown of Primary Sources

3. Executive Summary: Global System on Module (SoM) Market Size, by Market Value (US$ Bn)

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Indicator

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.4. Challenges

4.3. Porter’s Analysis

4.4. Value Chain Analysis

4.5. Market Risk Analysis

4.6. SWOT Analysis

4.7. Industry Trends and Emerging Technologies

5. Supply Side and Demand Side Indicators

6. Global System on Module (SoM) Market Analysis and Forecast

6.1. System on Module (SoM) Market Size & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis

6.1.1. North America

6.1.2. Europe

6.1.3. Asia Pacific

6.1.4. Middle East & Africa

6.1.5. South America

7. Global System on Module (SoM) Market Analysis and Forecast, By Type

7.1. Introduction and Definition

7.2. Key Findings

7.3. System on Module (SoM) Market Value Share Analysis, By Type

7.4. System on Module (SoM) Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, By Type

7.5. System on Module (SoM) Market Analysis, By Type

7.6. System on Module (SoM) Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Type

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of System on Module Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-system-on-module-som-market/63141/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: Maximize Market Research Pvt. Ltd.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com