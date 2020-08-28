Global Automotive Active Seat Headrests Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Product Type, Vehicle Type, and Region.

Global Automotive Active Seat Headrests Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to grow US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Overview:

he automotive active seat headrest is a passive safety system in an automobile. The automotive component manufacturers majorly use active seat headrests to protect the passengers from neck injuries, in the happening of a collision. Active seat headrests are majorly used in the rear-end collision. Though, these collisions could also be avoided by deploying advanced systems, like the rear vehicle monitoring system. The key players in the automotive active seat headrest market are Grammer AG, Adient Plc, Lear Corporation, Toyota Boshoku Corporation, TS TECH CO. LTD, and other fifteen players are analyzed and profiled in the report.

The report covers every segment so that every segment is studied appropriately, and every area is considered while preparing the report so that requirements from that particular area can be studied and further modification can be made consequently. The report covers the primary trends in the market, insights, plans, and policies adopted by the competitors in the market that can hinder the conditions of the market.

Market Dynamics:

The demand for automotive safety systems is the key driving factor for the growth of the automotive active seat headrests market. The increase in awareness and adoption of advanced automobile safety systems, results in the installation of electronic equipment, like cameras and sensors in the vehicles. The installation of in-vehicle electronic devices is helpful for the prevention of accidents. In the recent past, an increase in the adoption of advanced driver assistance systems has been observed. This has further increased the demand for car seat headrest, as they ensure a reduction of neck-related injuries.

Government initiatives for foreign direct investments are boosting the active seat headrests for the automotive market. Increasing demand by customers for luxurious seating systems is offering more opportunities for the active seat headrests for the automotive market. Manufacturers are focusing on R&D activities to make their products safe as well as luxurious.

On the other hand, the instability in currency exchange rates, regulations, and changing consumer needs & preferences are expected to affect the market dynamics.

Market Segmentation:

According to the product type, the headrest activation segment held the largest market share in 2018, because of the increasing demand for this product type in luxury vehicles, stringent government regulations about occupant’s safety. The majority of the key players have invested in R&D to develop technologically advanced headrest activation to reduce neck injuries. For example, Toyota Motor Corporation has developed headrest activation that helps to avoid neck injury even in low-speed collisions.

In terms of the vehicle type, the passenger car segment is expected to hold the largest revenue share of the global market by 2027. Increasing demand for a safe and comfortable ride is expected to force the demand for passenger vehicles. As per the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), in 2018, around 70.50 million passenger cars were manufactured across the globe. As well, commercial vehicles are expected to show noteworthy growth in the market, thanks to the increasing adoption of active seat headrest in this segment.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/59529

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share of the global market by 2027 and its supply and demand analysis with the pricing effect is covered in the report by region. With the help of advanced policies and trade liberalization programs, the governments of the key developing countries in this region are making efforts to develop the automotive industry through direct and indirect influence.

China is one of the main manufacturers of automotive active seat headrests in the Asia-Pacific region, because of the easy availability of cost-effective raw materials and labor. Also, the technological development and high gross domestic product (GDP) growth are expected to lead to the high demand for luxury vehicle sales and fuel the automotive active seat headrest market in China.

Europe held the second-largest market share in the global automotive active seat headrests market in 2018. On account of the rise in the growth of sales for the luxury vehicles, across the region mostly influences the demand for automotive active seat headrests for OEMs and aftermarket players. The region witnesses the high presence of luxury vehicle manufacturers and strict government vehicle standards for occupant safety in the vehicles, which are expected to influence the demand for advanced safety systems in the vehicles.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Automotive Active Seat Headrests Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Automotive Active Seat Headrests Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Automotive Active Seat Headrests Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Automotive Active Seat Headrests Market make the report investor’s guide.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/59529

Scope of the Global Automotive Active Seat Headrests Market

Global Automotive Active Seat Headrests Market, By Product Type

• Headrest Activation

• Seat Back Activation

Global Automotive Active Seat Headrests Market, By Vehicle Type

• Passenger Car

• Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive Active Seat Headrests Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Automotive Active Seat Headrests Market

• Grammer AG

• Adient Plc

• Lear Corporation

• Toyota Boshoku Corporation

• TS TECH CO. LTD

• Magna International Inc.

• Daimay Automotive Interior Co., Ltd

• Yanfeng Automotive Interiors

• Ningbo Jifeng Auto Parts Co., Ltd

• JR Manufacturing, Inc.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Automotive Active Seat Headrests Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Active Seat Headrests Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Automotive Active Seat Headrests Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automotive Active Seat Headrests Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Automotive Active Seat Headrests Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive Active Seat Headrests Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Automotive Active Seat Headrests Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Automotive Active Seat Headrests by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive Active Seat Headrests Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Active Seat Headrests Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Automotive Active Seat Headrests Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Automotive Active Seat Headrests Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-automotive-active-seat-headrests-market/59529/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com