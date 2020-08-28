Automotive Decorative Exterior Trim Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Application, Vehicle, Distribution Channel and Region

Automotive Decorative Exterior Trim Market was valued US$ 23.76 Bn in 2018 and expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % in the forecast period.

Rising automobile production coupled with shifting consumer preference toward enhancing the aesthetics of vehicles will primarily drive the automotive decorative exterior trim market size over the forecast timeframe. Increasing demand for high-end luxury vehicles such as Ferrari, BMW, and Mercedes in several countries is stimulating the industry growth. Surging SUV sales owing to affluence level, rugged terrain, and large family sizes will influence the industry size positively.

Increasing internet penetration, consumer awareness, and availability of the technical information online are boosting “Do-It-Yourself or ‘’’DIY” customers in major countries, driving the product demand. Surging disposable income, vehicle sales, and customization of the vehicle to enhance its aesthetic appearance is propelling automotive decorative exterior trim market size.

The automotive decorative exterior trim market is segmented based on application, vehicle, distribution channel, and geography. Based on application, the automotive decorative exterior trim market is segmented into daylight opening, around a lamp, door upper trims, and windows. Based on vehicle, the automotive decorative exterior trim market is segmented into PCV, LCV, and HCV.

Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into OEM and aftermarket. OEM is the major segment where the automotive decorative exterior trim is highly demanded and thus, it is expected to hold major market share in the forecast period. OEMs install these products while manufacturing vehicles and supply the components to workshops and garages for replacement purposes. Insurance and warranty offered by OEMs will significantly contribute toward the industry dominance over the coming years. Manufacturers are focusing toward delivering the exterior trims developed with high-quality materials resulting in minimal chances of damage. Moreover, the manufacturers collaborate with vehicle repairing outlets for increasing their sales, supporting the industry growth till 2026.

Geographically, the automotive decorative exterior trim market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest market for Automotive Decorative Exterior Trim during the forecast period. Substantial vehicle production across the region, especially in developing countries including India, China, and Indonesia will primarily drive the industry growth over the forecast timeframe. Rising demand for improving aesthetics of the vehicle among consumers will further create a positive impact on the industry. Europe is projected to be the fastest growing market for automotive decorative exterior trim led by Italy, Spain, and Poland exhibiting significant growth rate during the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Automotive Decorative Exterior Trim Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Automotive Decorative Exterior Trim Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Automotive Decorative Exterior Trim Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product portfolio, Growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Automotive Decorative Exterior Trim Market make the report investor’s guide.

