Automobile Safety System Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Automobile Safety System Market is anticipated to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from the estimated USD 82.92 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX % during the period of forecast. (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

The segmentation of the automobile safety system market is done based on the technology used (Active Safety System and Passive Safety System), market volume, geographical area, on-highway vehicle, off-highway vehicle, an electric vehicle, and in terms of its value offered. Safety is one of the major concerns in the mind of the driver and the passenger while traveling. A rising number of fatalities in car accidents, increasing public awareness, and stringent government legislation has led to higher demand for passive and active safety systems in vehicles.

Automotive safety systems are equipment that helps in avoiding an accident, and in the event of an accident, saves passengers and drivers from getting injured. The passive safety system comes into play during or after the accidents to minimize the damage from the collision whereas active safety systems prevent the risk of collision or accidents in the first place. Examples of these are Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), and Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS).

Blind Spot Monitoring System (BDS). The research methodology used in the report involves various secondary sources such as Canadian Automobile Association (CAA), Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association (KAMA). Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA), China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), European Automobile Manufacturers Association (EAMA), and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), The global automotive active safety system market is segmented geographically in seven key regions which are North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Research Methodology

Bloomberg, Hoovers, Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Automobile Safety System Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of Automobile Safety System Market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the global automotive films market globally. Global automotive films marketplace is growing with the presence of major companies holding a large market share.

Key players analyzed in the Automobile Safety System Market:

• Bosch Gmbh

• Delphi Automotive PLC

• Autoliv Inc

• Denso Corp

• Takata Corp

• ZF TRW

• Continental AG

• Johnson Electric Holding

• Magna International Inc,

• Mobileye

• PSA Puegeot Citroen

• Borg Warner

• Ficosa International

• Humanetics

Target Audience:

• Automobile companies

• Vendors of automotive safety systems

• Industry associations and automotive experts

• Automotive safety feature corporations

• Automobile ancillary companies

• Autonomous vehicle software makers

• Automotive technology providers

• Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 suppliers

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Automobile Safety System market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Automobile Safety System market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Automobile Safety System market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Automobile Safety System market make the report investor’s guide.

The scope of the Report:

Automobile Safety System Market, By Technology

 Active safety system

a. Antilock Braking System (ABS)

b. Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

c. Driver Monitoring System (DMS)

d. Lane departure warning system (LDWS)

e. Tire-pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

f. Seat Belt

g. Forward collision warning (FCW)

h. Automatic emergency braking (AEB)

 Passive safety system

a. Active hood lifters

b. Airbag

c. Pedestrian

d. Whiplash Protection

e. Seatbelt

Automobile Safety System Market, By On-Highway Vehicle

• Passenger Cars (PC)

• Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

• Lorries

• Trucks

• Buses

Automobile Safety System Market, By Off-Highway Vehicle

• Agriculture Vehicle

• Construction Vehicle

Automobile Safety System Market, By Electric Vehicle

• Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

• Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

• Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

 By Offering

• Hardware

• Software

Automobile Safety System Market, by Geography

North-America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East Asia Pacific

