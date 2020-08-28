Global first and last mile delivery market: Forecasting and Analysis (2019-2026) by vehicle Type, End-User, and Region

The first and last mile delivery market size is expected to grow from USD xx Bn in 2018 to USD xx Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

First mile refers to the movement of products from a retailer to anyone who is expected to transport goods to their final users, while the last mile refers to the final movement of products to their final end users. First mile delivery can be simply termed as the last mile delivery for a vendor/ manufacturer. First mile delivery service is the first part in the delivery system that falls between the pickup chain and transit chain, while last mile delivery service is the final part where the parcel is handed over to the end-consumer. This falls under transit chain and destination.

The Reduction in Delivery Costs Due to Use of Ground Delivery Vehicles, Technological Advancements in Ground Delivery Vehicles, Increase in Venture Funding for the Development of Next-Level Ground Delivery Vehicles are considered to be the major market drivers in forecast period for first and last mile delivery market. The factors dominating first and last mile market are Formulation and Stringent Implementation of Regulations Pertaining to Operations of Ground Delivery Vehicles and Performance Issues in Untested Environments and Lack of Appropriate Decision-Making

With the rise of e-commerce, consumer preferences have moved more and more to the center of attention in the formerly business-oriented delivery market. Large e-commerce players as well as various start-ups have identified last-mile services as a key differentiator vis-à-vis their competitors. In fact, the variety of delivery options and the perceived quality of the delivery service are major decision criteria for online customers and hence directly impact e-commerce players’ success in the marketplace. With this in mind, vendors are working hard to provide their customers with the best customer experience possible, especially by improving delivery times.

Asia Pacific is a leading market for first and last mile delivery, globally, as a large population in the countries from the region provide a major consumer base for expansion of the online retail industry. North America and Europe are emerged as the leading market for first mile and last mile.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global first and last mile delivery market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global first and last mile delivery market

Scope of Global first and last mile delivery market

Global first and last mile delivery market segmentation by vehicle type

• Light Duty Vehicle

• Medium Duty Vehicle

• Heavy Duty Vehicle

Global first and last mile delivery market segmentation by end user

• Chemical

• Pharmaceutical and Healthcare

• FMCG

• Hi-tech Product Industry

• Food and Beverage

• Others

Global first and last mile delivery market segmentation by region

o Europe

 UK

 Germany

 France

 Italy

 Others

o America

 Mexico

 Canada

o Asia pacific

 Japan

 India

 China

 Others

Global first and last mile delivery market by key players

• UPS Supply Chain Solutions

• DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding

• FedEx

• Kuehne + Nagel

• SF Express

• XPO Logistics

• DB Schenker Logistics

• Nippon Express

• GEODIS

• CEVA Logistics

• J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS)

• Agility

• China POST

• Hitachi Transport System

• DSV

• YTO Express

• Panalpina

• Toll Holdings

• Expeditors International of Washington

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: first and last mile delivery Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global first and last mile delivery Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global first and last mile delivery Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America first and last mile delivery Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe first and last mile delivery Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific first and last mile delivery Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America first and last mile delivery Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue first and last mile delivery by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global first and last mile delivery Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global first and last mile delivery Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global first and last mile delivery Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

