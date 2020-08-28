Transfer Case Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Transfer Case Market is expected to reach XX Billion by 2026 from 10.83 Billion in 2018 at CAGR of XX % (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).



Transfer Case Market is segmented by four-wheel drive type, drive type, shift type, off-highway vehicles, HEV & PHEV, vehicle type and geography. PHEV segment will gain the largest market share in the forecast period.

A rapid development of charging infrastructure, strict emission norms, and government incentives have helped to increase the sales and led to rising the PHEV market share. Chain driven transfer case is estimated to experience the significant growth as compared to others in driver type segment. Chain driven transfer cases have replaced gear driven transfer cases as they are lighter in weight and offer quiet operation and smooth transmission and anticipated to aid the market growth of drive type segment. Transfer Case Market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Increasing sales of SUV and premium sedans is trending the overall Transfer Case market. However, increasing demand for battery electric vehicles will restrain the market growth. APAC is going to emerge as one of the higher growth regions in the forecast period followed by North America. Growth in the APAC region can be attributed to a high share of passenger vehicles in the total vehicle production and growing demand for Sports Utility Vehicles (SUV) in the APAC region.

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints and challenges for Transfer Case Market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2026 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Transfer Case Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the four-wheel drive type, drive type, shift type, off-highway vehicles, HEV & PHEV, vehicle type and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Transfer Case Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and their key regions

Research Methodology

The research methodology used in Transfer Case Market report contains various secondary sources including directories such as International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), Emission Controls Manufacturers Association (ECMA), European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT). Bloomberg, Hoovers, and Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Transfer Case Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Transfer Case Market globally

Key Players in the Transfer Case Market Are:

• Magna

• Borgwarner

• ZF

• GKN

• Dana

• Aisin Seiki

• JTEKT

• American Axle & Manufacturing

• Schaeffler

• Meritor

Key Target Audience:

• Research and Consulting Firms as well as Venture capitalists, private equity firms, and startup companies

• Transfer Case Component Manufacturers

• Transfer Case Market Investors

• Distributors and Suppliers of Transfer Case Components

• Industry Associations and Expert

• Regional Automobile Associations

• Vehicle Manufacturers

• Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)

• Automobile organizations/associations

• Government and regulatory authorities

The Scope of the Transfer Case Market:

Research report categorizes the Transfer Case Market based on four-wheel drive type, drive type, shift type, off-highway vehicles, HEV & PHEV, vehicle type, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Transfer Case market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Transfer Case Market, By Four-Wheel Drive Type

• All-Wheel Drive (AWD)

• Four-Wheel Drive (4WD)

Transfer Case Market, By Drive Type

• Chain Driven

• Gear Driven

Transfer Case Market, By Shift Type

• Electronic Shift on the Fly

• Manual Shift on the Fly

Transfer Case Market, By Off-Highway Vehicles

• Farm Tractors

• Construction Equipment

Transfer Case Market, By HEV & PHEV

• Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

• Plug-In Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Transfer Case Market, By Vehicle Type

• Passenger Cars

• Light Commercial Vehicles

• Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Transfer Case Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Transfer Case Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Transfer Case Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Transfer Case Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Transfer Case Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Transfer Case Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Transfer Case Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Transfer Case Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Transfer Case by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Transfer Case Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Transfer Case Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Transfer Case Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

