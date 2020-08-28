India Car Airbag Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Vehicle Type, Airbag Type, Material Type, Demand Category.

India Car Airbag Market is projected to reach US$ XX Bn in 2026, and grow at CAGR of over XX % during the forecast period.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of the market leader, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

India Car Airbag Market Dynamics:

Due to rise in the number of accidents, demand for passenger car airbags is rising at a robust across the country. Also, government of India has made it mandatory for the car makers to install airbags in all the cars which would further boost demand for airbags in the country during the forecast period.

All new models launched after October 2017 have to endured crash tests and post Oct 2018, manufacturers have provided airbags and ABS (anti-locking braking system) on all models as standard. Government’s augmented focus on upgrading safety standards in cars sold in India will result in a windfall for producers of airbags.

In 2013, UK-based New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP) has conducted crash tests in which many of the bestselling models in India have failed, that made Indian government to formulate new vehicle safety assessment programme, Bharat New Vehicle Safety Assessment Program (BNVSAP) for the Indian market.

According to Government’s recent notification, ABS will be made mandatory in all the new models (with engine size above 125cc) from April 2018 onwards, while 2Ws below 125cc can either have ABS or Combined Braking System (CBS). For all the existing models, the deadline stands at April 2019.

Years Vehicles Sold in percent’s (%)

• 2014-15 30 % of Vehicle Sold In India Had Airbags

• 2017 60-70 % of Vehicle Sold Are Having Airbags

• 2020 It Will Reach To 100% before 2020

The India Car Airbag Market dynamics are thoroughly studied and explained in the report, which helps reader to understand emerging market trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges at regional & state level for the India Car Airbag Market.

India Car Airbag Market is studied by Various Segments:

The report from Maximize market research provides the detail study of the market by various segments. Based on airbag type, the market is segmented into front airbag, side airbag, curtain airbag and knee airbag. Front airbag segment dominates the market with the largest share as they are installed in steering wheel and the front side of passenger to protect the chest and head.

The report covers a geographic breakdown and a detailed analysis of each of the segments across Regions & states in India.

India Car Airbag Market: Competition Landscape

The India Car Airbag Market has the presence of a large number of players. Major players in the India Car Airbag Market are concentrating on developing new technologies to facilitate the industry with lowest time and low expenditure consuming technologies. In the recent years there are many discoveries in the field of technologies with regards to India Car Airbag Market, which in turn will help the industry to grow resulting in boost to the competition too. Detailed analysis of competition, new entrants, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisition in the India Car Airbag Market is covered in the report.

The report covers the market leaders and followers in the industry with the market dynamics by region. It will also help to understand the position of each player in the market by region, by segment with their expansion plans, R&D expenditure and organic & in-organic growth strategies. Long term association, strategic alliances, supply chain agreement and mergers & acquisition activities are covered in the report in detail from 2014 to 2019. Expected alliances and agreement in forecast period will give future course of action in the market to the readers. All major & important players are profiled, benchmarked in the report on different parameters that will help reader to gain insight about the market in minimum time.

Objective of the Report:

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of India Car Airbag Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding India Car Airbag Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the India Car Airbag Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and presence in the India Car Airbag Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of India Car Airbag Market:

India Car Airbag Market, by Vehicle Type:

• Passenger Cars.

• Commercial Vehicles.

India Car Airbag Market, by Airbag Type:

• Front Airbag

• Knee Airbag

• Side Airbag

• Curtain Airbag

India Car Airbag Market, by Material Type:

• Nylon 66

• Polyster

India Airbag Market, by Demand Category:

• OEM

• Aftermarket

Key Players Operating in the India Car Airbag Market:

• Takata

• Autoliv

• TRW

• Toyoda Gosei

• Delphi Automotive

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Denso Corporation

• Continental AG

• Key Safety Systems

• Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd

• Autoliv India Private Limited

• Rane TRW Steering Systems Limited

• Mobis India Limited

• Ashimori India Private Limited

• Daicel Chiral Technologies India Private Limited

• Hyosung Corporation India Private Limited

• Porcher Industries

• Toray Industries India Private Limited.

Table of Contents

India Car Airbag Market

1. Introduction

1.1 Preface

1.2 Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.3 Research Highlights

1.4 Research Objectives

1.5 Key Questions Answered

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Research Methodology

2.2 Market Definition

2.3 Assumptions and Acronyms Used

2.4 Data Sources

2.4.1 Secondary

2.4.1.1 Paid

2.4.1.2 Unpaid

2.4.2 Primary

2.5 Analyst tools and models

3. Executive Summary

3.1 India Airbag Market Overview

3.1.1 India Airbag Market, By Airbag Type

3.1.2 India Airbag Market, By Material Type

3.1.3 India Airbag Market, By Vehicle Type

3.1.4 India Airbag Market, By Demand Category.

